Marlborough man jailed for four years for raping two teenagers

A Marlborough man has been sent to prison for four years after raping two young women within three days.

In their victim impact statements, one of the two teenage victims described “suffering a significant emotional impact,” and the second victim described self-harming and attempting suicide after the offending took place.

Judge Jo Rielly read the police summary of facts at the sentencing of Xavier Mathias Rewi Watson, 20, at Blenheim District Court on Tuesday. He had admitted two charges of sexual violation by rape and one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

On the evening of March 13, 2021, when Watson was aged 19, he and others, including one of the victims, had been at his girlfriend’s address in Blenheim, the summary said.

Watson, the victim, and two other males decided to go for a walk at around midnight. The two males decided to race each other through an alleyway, leaving Watson alone with the victim.

Watson asked the victim if he could kiss her, to which she reluctantly agreed.

The victim had felt pressured to say yes, and hoped that he would then leave her alone.

Watson then asked her to have sex with him, and when she said no, he told her that “nobody was around, and so you could do it,” the summary said.

The victim said no several times, and then tried to run away from him, but he grabbed her by the wrist before raping her.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Watson was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment at Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

On March 15, 2021 at about 10pm, Watson was at the second victim’s home address with her and another male, watching a movie in her bedroom.

The other male fell asleep on the floor of the room. Watson and the victim were lying on the victim’s bed, where heraped her.

Referring to the victim impact statements, Judge Rielly told Watson that the first victim had “described suffering a significant emotional impact because of what had happened to her at your hands”.

“Her physical injuries from the act of rape lasted for a few days, but her emotional harm was far more long-lasting. She's had difficulty sleeping, difficulties with being motivated, and she has spent significant periods of time alone, which she did not do before this happened,” Judge Rielly said.

The second victim had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident, and Judge Rielly said to Watson “there are things that take place in her day-to-day life that trigger what you did to her in a negative way”.

“She has at times self-harmed and has described attempting suicide. She had been, at the time of writing her victim impact statement, using drugs and alcohol to try and block out the memories of what had happened,” the judge said.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and three months imprisonment, and ordered to pay $3000 emotional harm reparation to each victim.

“Mr Watson, I want you to know, that it is never easy sending a young man like you to prison, especially for a term like I have today, but I note that you appear today seeming to accept the sentence, and to be demonstrating that you are genuinely sorry,” Judge Rielly said.

“I hope you are, and even more so, I really hope that you mean it, that this will never happen again.”