Marlborough news in brief: dull January and Sounds roads

Overcast January

Blenheim has had a “rather lacklustre” January with more rain and less sun than usual. Plant & Food Research Marlborough scientist Rob Agnew said the month was quite overcast with just 211.7 hours of sunshine, compared to the long term average for January of 265.6 hours. The cloud cover was connected to the high rainfall, at 60mm compared to the long term average of 41.4mm. The mean temperature was 18C, pretty close to the long-term average of 18.2C, and January 20 was the hottest day reaching 29.7C. The low number of hot days was a trend in recent Januarys, with only one day topping 30C in 2022, and two days in both 2021 and 2020, while 2019 had 10 days in the 30s. Blenheim was also much less windy than normal with a wind-run of 177.8km, which was 66% of the long term average of 268km. Topsoil moisture was also higher than normal, at 25.3%, compared to the long term average of 20.6%.

Land sale approved

A company wanting to buy land in Marlborough’s North Bank has been granted consent by the Overseas Investment Office. Craigmore Permanent Crop No 12 Limited, a company controlled by investment firm Craigmore Sustainables Management Group, applied to acquire 184.46 hectares of bare land on Cat Creek Rd, which it intended to develop into a vineyard to supply grapes to Marlborough wineries. The land was adjoining a 234.36ha property the company bought for conversion to grapes for an undisclosed amount following OIO approval in October. The company said the second purchase would likely result in new jobs, capital investment, increased exports and advancement of government economic policies. The ministers assessing the application said they were satisfied the benefit to New Zealand would be substantial, and approved the purchase in December.

Hearing the Sounds

Marlborough Sounds community members have one more chance to hear and speak about the future of their roads following last year’s floods, with a Zoom meeting scheduled for Wednesday. It will be the last of seven public meetings at which the Marlborough District Council and Stantec will seek a full understanding of access issues and concerns in the Sounds, to inform future transport solutions. Learn more and RSVP by visiting the council website. The council has also released an online survey for Marlborough Sounds residents, homeowners and businesses for the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study. Visit the council website to complete the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Survey by 5pm on February 22, or call 03 520 7400 to complete it over the phone.