Workshops aim to prepare Malburians for retirement

To help people ease into retirement Presbyterian Support Upper South will host workshops on topics such as wellbeing, health, finance, employment and community engagement thanks to a grant from the Office so Seniors. (File photo)

Presbyterian Support Upper South has been awarded nearly $10,000 to go towards workshops to prepare people for retirement and to help guide those who have worked hard in life slow down.

Office for Seniors director Diane Turner said they gave the group the grant as the workshops will help create “age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community”.

“Age-friendly projects like this one will help older people to make informed choices and decisions about their lives as they age.”

Team leader for Presbyterian Support Upper South Tricia Dawson said they “were delighted”.

“[We are] extremely grateful, to receive notification of our successful grant application to the Age Friendly fund from the Office for Seniors,” she said.

”These funds allow us the opportunity to develop and trial a new service supporting older people to prepare for, and manage, their retirement in a way that is personally relevant.”

Presbyterian Support Upper South received $9125 towards the workshops, which will be weekly sessions over a period of six weeks, and include topics such as wellbeing, health, finance, employment and community engagement, Dawson said.

Sessions will include shared kai, stories, speakers, and discussions, she said.

The office for seniors also funded 11 other organisations to support communities to become age friendly.

Those included: Atamu EFKS Porirua, Te Runanga o Ngai Tamawhariua, North Otago Art Society, Manchester House, Te Whare Toi o Ngaaruawaahia, Age Concern Auckland, Alpine Community Trust, Northshore CMA, Takutai Charitable Trust, Age Concern Whangarei, and Cycling Without Age Eastern Bay of Plenty.