Bluebridge sailing cancellations this weekend

The Connemara as she arrived in Wellington harbour on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Cook Strait travel continues to be hampered as Bluebridge announces further sailing cancellations.

Four sailings have been cancelled after Bluebridge’s Connemara experienced an issue with an engine following its departure from Wellington to Picton on Friday afternoon.

Bluebridge said repairs would need to be made to the engine, and did not know exactly when the issue would be resolved.

Cancelled Connemara sailings included 2:00 pm Picton to Wellington and 8:30 pm Wellington to Picton on February 17, and 8:15 am Wellington to Picton and 2:00 pm Picton to Wellington on February 18.

All customers affected had been advised by email and text, and Bluebridge said it would provide passengers with a full refund of the ticket as there was very limited space on other sailings over the coming weeks.