Success for both Wairau and Renwick cricketers

Last year’s Women’s Social Cricket festival day was great fun for all. Registrations are now open for this year’s festival day.

Wairau has claimed a tense six-run win over Celtic Green in the latest round of the SBS Bank 2nd grade 40 over competition.

Griffin Carter, Sam Young and Jonathan Mackay each took three wickets as Wairau defended what looked like a below par score of 94.

Carter Aitken top scored in Wairau’s innings with Luke Holdaway taking 3-24.

Renwick beat Kaikōura thanks to half centuries for Mark Zillwood and Piers Landon-Lane, Gavy Kalwan taking 3-20.

Wairau Valley were easy winners in the other game, Caleb Speedy top scoring with 37 in their 204 all out before bowling Celtic Gold out for 100.

The 2nd grade Div2 final between WCC Awatere and Renwick Rugby Club scheduled for last Thursday evening was postponed due to wet conditions and will now be played on Tuesday, February 21, at Horton Park starting at 5pm.

In 3rd grade games Wairau were comfortable winners over Wairau Valley. Albert Nott (29) top scored in Valley’s 125 total with Gus Wickham taking 4-19 and Niko Russell 3-28. Max Ruffell (55no) and Teagan Birkett (38no) then eased Wairau to a seven-wicket win.

It was closer in the other game after Celtic made 145 from their 40 overs thanks to John Diamanti’s 46, well-supported by Kayse Holdaway (27).

Madalyn Winstanley with 4-21 was the pick of the Renwick bowlers.

Greg Winstanley with an unbeaten 75 then guided Renwick to a three-wicket win.

Standout performances in the latest round of WK junior fourth grade games last Saturday included; Louis Hickman (3-9), Tom Heagney (3-8), George Wilson (41), Lachie Cooney (25), Charlotte Brooke-Taylor (4-19), Tessa Zillwood (49), Josh Harris (52), and Jaiden Hollis (36).

Our Churchill Private Hospital Women’s Social Cricket festival day is set for Sunday, March 12, with entries now open. This has proved to be a great family fun day, with games played with softer balls and teams six per side, so short games with plenty of involvement and fun!

Even if you have never played before, give it a try by getting some work colleagues together and entering a team. Alternatively, if you want to register as an individual, we will find a team for you.

Email eden@marlboroughcricket.co.nz for more information and to register.

The Marlborough Senior Rep team had a win and two losses in round-robin play at the Central Districts Chapple Cup tournament last weekend, leading to a final game against Nelson for fifth and sixth place.

Top performances from the Marlborough players included Tom Sutherland who took 5-19 in the win over Horowhenua-Kapiti and Nick Weaver who made 76 from 36 balls in the final day loss to Nelson.