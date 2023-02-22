Woman in shower catches man staring through bathroom window masturbating

Derek Thomas Mehlhopt, 65, has to give $400 to the woman he was caught masturbating to as an emotional harm payment.

A woman who caught a man masturbating while watching her in the shower, through her bathroom window, lives “constantly in fear” of it happening again.

The woman was at home in Picton, in the shower, when she spotted Derek Thomas Mehlhopt, through the window, staring at her and masturbating.

Mehlhopt pleaded guilty to doing an indecent act with intent to insult at the Blenheim District Court on Monday – his 65th birthday.

A police summary of facts said Mehlhopt told police, when spoken to, he knew what he did was wrong.

His lawyer Josh Smith said in court on Monday Mehlhopt was embarrassed by his behaviour, on December 28 last year.

“He acknowledges his mistakes and undertakes to the court that it will never happen again,” Smith said.

“Importantly sir, he’s sorry more so to the victim. He's willing to pay reparation of an emotional harm payment towards her as a means of an apology for the stress and the worry the offending has caused her.”

Judge David Ruth said the victim impact statement showed the “shock and intimidation” she felt witnessing the indecent act, and the statement said she was “constantly in fear of seeing something similar happen again”.

“She has guests from time to time, and she warns them to not get changed in front of the windows. So there's an ongoing effect of what’s happened here, and she found the behaviour confronting, and perhaps was concerned with what might happen next,” Judge Ruth said.

Smith said his client’s only previous conviction was a “driving-related matter” from 1979, and he called the incident “a stain, a big stain, on a lifetime of an almost impeccable record”.

“The charge should not reflect who Mr Mehlhopt is as a person. He has taken ownership of his mistake at the earliest opportunity. Credit should be given, sir, for his age, lack of history, and personal circumstances.”

Mehlhopt was convicted and ordered to pay a $500 emotional harm payment to the victim.