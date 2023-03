A body has been found by a member of the public near Pelorus Bridge. (File photo)

A body has been found by the river near Pelorus Bridge in Marlborough.

A police spokesperson said a member of the public alerted police to the body about 10.10am on Thursday.

A cordon was in place.

Police were investigating the circumstances and were unable to comment further, the spokesperson said.

Pelorus Bridge, on State Highway 6, was halfway between Blenheim and Nelson, and its cafe and campground were popular with tourists and locals.