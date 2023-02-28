Beware toxic algae in Marlborough rivers and streams

Phormidium is a toxic alga that when surfaces outside of the water can accidentally be eaten.

Toxic algae have been blooming in Marlborough rivers and streams and parents and dog-owners are warned to be aware.

Marlborough District Council environmental scientist Steffi Henkel said people and dogs should avoid areas where the “thick brown or black mats” could be spotted on rocks in the river bed.

“Phormidium is a specific alga, only found in rivers and streams, because they need flowing water,” she said.

The toxic algae bloomed in summer as temperatures peaked, becoming more abundant and surfacing out of the water.

Henkel said dogs and small children could accidentally eat it, so “keep an eye out for it”.

The algae have been spotted already in the Wairau, Kaituna and Omaka rivers, but also in some streams in the Marlborough Sounds.

“The toxins in the algae can be dangerous for children and dogs. If your dog ingests toxic algae you should take it to the vet immediately. Symptoms usually occur within 30 minutes and include panting, lethargy, muscular twitching, paralysis and convulsion,” Henkel said.

“In humans, contact with toxic algae can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and skin irritation.”