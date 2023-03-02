Car crashes into Blenheim bridge

A car has crashed into the railing of a bridge on Hutcheson St in Blenheim.

A car has driven into a bridge in Blenheim causing disruption to traffic.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Hutcheson St, near the ASB Theatre Marlborough and Blenheim School, about 3.15pm on Thursday.

The car had crashed into the railing of the northbound side of the bridge over the Taylor River.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The crash happened near the ASB Theatre and Blenheim School.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was transported to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim in a minor condition.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was blocking the road and motorists in the area should expect delays.