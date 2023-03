Emergency services responded to the crash involving two vehicles at around 12.50pm on Friday.

Two people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 63 on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on SH63 near Rainbow Road, St Arnaud, around 12:50pm.

A police spokesperson said two people had minor to moderate injuries.

The highway was partially blocked, and a helicopter responded to the scene, the spokesperson said.