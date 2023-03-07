Picton man steals German hitch-hiker's stuff after 2-hour trip to Nelson

Jacob Brown, 21, picked up the 34-year-old German tourist near a bus stop on Auckland St, Picton on February 5.

A Picton man who drove a German hitch-hiker almost two hours to Nelson drove off with her belongings when she got out of the car.

Jacob Brown, 21, drove past the 34-year-old on Auckland St about 5pm on February 5, when he did a U-turn and picked her up near a bus stop.

A police summary of facts said the woman agreed to pay Brown some money for fuel, and about two hours later, the pair arrived at the woman’s accommodation in Nelson.

The tourist gave Brown $70 for the ride and got out of the vehicle, but before she could grab her bags, Brown sped off and drove back to Marlborough.

Two days later, police executed a search warrant at Brown’s Picton address, where they recovered a large number of the woman’s stolen items.

Brown told police he stole her belongings because the tourist had not given him enough money. He admitted dumping a number of items, including a tablet, at Pelorus Bridge.

He was charged with theft over $1000 which he admitted at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The total value of the items stolen was about $4000, and the woman sought reparation of $1200 for the unrecovered tablet.

Brown’s lawyer Josh Smith said on Monday that Brown did not know about the tablet, and perhaps it was wrapped in clothing that was dumped.

Brown was able to pay $50 a week towards reparation, Smith said.

Judge Richard Russell said he understood the woman had since returned to Germany, “no doubt with a number of negative messages about Mr Brown and what he has done to her”.

“The victim impact statement said that she was frightened and terrified of him,” Judge Russell said.

Brown had already been convicted on a “dreadful list of serious offences” he said, including nine dishonesty offences.

“The position of Mr Brown, who is aged only 21 years, is dreadful to say the least,” Judge Russell said.

A sentencing date for the theft charge was set for May 1, and Brown was remanded on electronically-monitored bail to his Picton address.