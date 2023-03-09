'Low-sensory thinking' as trees make way to extend airport car park

One tree stump remains at Blenheim’s airport car park expansion as work gets underway.

The decision to chop down a strand of mature, established trees to make way for more car parks at Marlborough Airport has been labelled “low-sensory thinking” by a Marlborough environmentalist.

Jan Johns, of the Marlborough Environmental Centre, also accused the airport, and its owners the Marlborough District Council, of ignoring the “realities of climate change” after it chopped down the trees to create space for nearly 300 new parking spaces.

“I wouldn’t say it’s concrete-brained, just low-sensory thinking,” Johns said.

Supplied A row of stumps had previously been visible beside the airport’s boundary fence.

Johns, the Environment Centre’s spokesperson, said alternatives – such as improved public transport, shared electric taxi services, or simply fewer airport car parks – should have been considered by the council before getting the axe out.

“Instead council is encouraging more people to drive their cars and park at the airport before catching a carbon-emitting flight.”

The move went against the council’s own Climate Change Action Plan of “contributing to New Zealand’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including net carbon emissions”, Johns said.

supplied The new extension would add nearly 300 extra parking spaces between the airport and State Highway 6.

“If we are serious about tackling climate change we need to look at different ways of doing things, we should be looking forwards, not backwards.

“Planting more trees and changing the approach of removing established, healthy trees would be a good start. Providing incentives to reduce vehicle and airline travel is another idea,” Johns said.

Dean Heiford, Marlborough Airport chief executive and the council’s economic, community and support services manager, said he was aware of the concerns, but extending the car park was essential for the airport’s customers.

Supplied Jan Johns says the mature trees along the airport boundary stored carbon and reduced flooding risk, and shouldn’t have been removed.

“Trees and airport car parks don’t mix very well, but we understand the sentiment, but we’ve also got to provide parking for the travelling public.

“No-one likes to take trees out, we all love trees, and we all want them around, but we had to look at the trees in terms of the overall design of the new car park.

“We went through a resource consent process; the trees weren’t identified as significant, and the big gum tree on the side of the highway was going to have to come down sooner or later anyway as it was getting dangerous,” Heiford said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The trees were not considered significant, and a large one had been getting dangerous, Dean Heiford says.

Johns said there was little that could be done now that the trees had been felled, but she hoped future developers would focus on retaining green spaces wherever possible.

“I accept that the car park was going to happen, but the trees could have been retained by having 10 fewer car park spaces ...

“We can’t change what’s been done, we tried, but we just want people to think about the future of Marlborough and do we really want to just keep cutting trees down for new developments ahead of future generations and our climate situation,” Johns said.

“This is in a community that has already experienced the effects of climate change with serious flooding, slips and road damage in the Marlborough Sounds in 2021 and 2022 and millions of dollars spent in repairs,” Johns said.

Heiford added they had “major replanting plans” for the new car park.

“The trees won’t be as big, but there’s plenty of landscaping going on,” Heiford said.