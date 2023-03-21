Chocolate theft lands man behind bars

A man has spent two nights behind bars after forgetting to turn up to court last week on minor shoplifting charges.

Rex Chapman, 31, admitted to stealing blocks of chocolate, prawns and crabs from a Blenheim supermarket in November last year, in what Judge Jo Rielly called “completely unnecessary offending behaviour”.

“It's a bit embarrassing to be stealing chocolate bars at your age,” Judge Rielly said to the 31-year-old at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Chapman was arrested about 5pm on Saturday for not showing up to court the day before, and he told his lawyer Josh Smith that he “just honestly forgot” about the Friday court date.

A police summary of facts said Chapman went to New World Blenheim on Freswick St about 3pm on November 2, 2022, and stole three bars of chocolate to value of $11.37.

Two days later about 9.30pm, Chapman went back to the supermarket and stole prawns and crabs valued at $52.81 in total, concealing the seafood in his jacket.

He again stole three bars of chocolate from the supermarket valued at $11.37 in total about 3pm on November 6.

He did not offer any reasonable explanation to police, but Smith said Chapman admitted the offending was “a stupid decision to make”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Chapman shoplifted from New World Blenheim on three occasions within a five-day period in November. (File photo)

“He advised counsel that he was out with his friends hunting on one of the particular days and was under the influence and wasn't thinking clearly,” Smith said.

Chapman said to Judge Rielly, “I’m not really a shoplifter eh,” and the judge replied “well, it's a bit embarrassing to be stealing chocolate bars at your age, so how about no more shoplifting?”.

Calling the shoplifting, “completely unnecessary offending behaviour,” Judge Reilly said to Chapman that despite what some members of the public thought, the losses supermarkets suffered due to shoplifting were “outrageously high”.

“And every person who commits these offences contributes to the consequent harm to the community,” Judge Reilly said to him.

“Does it occur to you that perhaps part of the reason everyone in society is paying so much money for food right now, is because of the overheads involved for supermarkets to actually recover their losses because of thefts?”.

The judge considered the time Chapman had spent in custody and the overall value of the shoplifting before convicting him on the three charges and ordering him to pay the reparation sought by New World Blenheim of $75.55.