Young Marlborough father's life 'turned upside down' by meth habit

A judge says a young Marlborough father of two has “everything to live for” after spending nearly three months in custody for his “crazy bouts of excessive use of drugs and gambling”.

Daniel Colin Carrick, 28, was remanded in custody in December last year after being found in possession of drugs, drug utensils and weapons, and continuing to offend while on bail.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said at Blenheim District Court on Monday that Carrick’s life had been “turned upside down by methamphetamine”.

Zintl said he was “astonished” at how much methamphetamine his client was consuming before being taken into custody, saying “I think he said a gram and a half per day before he was locked up”.

Referring to the police summary of facts, Judge Jo Rielly said Carrick was found in possession of a pistol air gun and a methamphetamine utensil on September 10, 2022.

Carrick breached a protection order against a victim twice in October and November, and on November 9, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, LSD, cannabis, tramadol, and a methamphetamine utensil.

He failed to report to probation on December 9, and while on bail in Christchurch, was found in possession of a large hunting knife and a methamphetamine utensil, before being remanded in custody on December 30.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Carrick was sentenced to 200 hours community work and 15 months intensive supervision at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

“The glimmer of hope ... is that he is committed to getting professional help. So I think it’s in everyone’s interests that he doesn't fall off the wagon, it’s just how best we achieve that,” Zintl said to the judge.

Judge Rielly said the time Carrick spent in custody had given him the chance to “reflect and dry out”, and said Carrick owed it to his children to “stay off the drugs and stop gambling”.

“Reading the reports that I read about the lifestyle you were leading, you were out of control before you went into custody, and you were on a one-way track to self-destruction,” Judge Rielly said.

“It seems to me that what happens, is that when you're in the throes of addiction, you stop caring about yourself, and you just go on these crazy bouts of excessive use of drugs and gambling.”

The court heard that the 28-year-old had already been to rehab twice before, with Judge Rielly saying Carrick still had a lot of work to do to beat his methamphetamine addiction.

“You’re still such a young man, you have everything to live for, you've got two wonderful children who you love a lot,” the judge said.

Carrick was sentenced to a total of 200 hours community work and 15 months intensive supervision, with special conditions to attend a non-violence programme, to attend an assessment for drug and alcohol counselling, including an assessment for treatment at a residential rehabilitation facility, and not to possess or consume any alcohol or drugs.