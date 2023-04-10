DOC cafe managers walk away as success triggers concession 'curveball'

The Pelorus Bridge Cafe is to close when the current managers leave at the end of April.

The managers of a popular camp cafe are to walk away from the business later this month as their success has triggered “some fine print” at the Department of Conservation.

Pelorus Bridge Cafe managers Jon and Paula Kerslake have decided not to apply for a new concession to operate when their current one ends. They have run the popular riverside cafe in Marlborough for eight years, having taken over a 15-year concession from the former managers.

The concession allows them to operate on Department of Conservation land. Under Government Procurement Rules, concession renewals worth more than $100,000 must be put out to tender, so anyone can apply for the right to run the cafe.

Jon Kerslake said they decided not to apply through the tendering process due to the uncertain position it would put them in. It was a shame that their efforts to build the business up to its current value had led to the need for the tender process, he said.

“Because we earn a certain amount of money, there must be some fine print somewhere in the DOC coffers that if you earn X amount of dollars, your business is not then automatically turned over,” Kerslake said.

“When we purchased the business, it had eight years left on the concession and that’s obviously matured now, and that’s where we’re at.

“We would have preferred to have had a business to sell, because we paid a substantial amount of good will when we bought the business, and built the business up from what it was.

“But unfortunately we can’t sell that on now, so I guess that’s a bit of a downer, but it’s just life, isn’t it? Some curveballs are good and some aren’t.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The cafe serves as a watering hole for those who swim or hike at Te Hoiere Pelorus River, between Nelson and Blenheim.

DOC Sounds operations manager Dave Hayes said concessions were effectively a permit to use public conservation land for reasons other than personal recreation. Commercial operations, including cafes, shops and other businesses, using public conservation land were required to have concessions, which were usually for between five and 10 years.

A senior DOC ranger explained the turnover at the Pelorus site was “above the threshold” that required DOC to put the contract out for tender, “for anyone who wishes to apply”.

On top of this, DOC also had to provide an opportunity for Treaty Partner Ngāti Kuia to participate in the tender process, as part of the Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki 2018 Supreme Court decision.

The cafe, halfway between Blenheim and Nelson, would likely stay closed until next summer, when new concession holders were in place to operate it.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Pelorus Bridge Cafe, down the road from Pelorus Bridge, has faced a difficult few years with Covid and flooding.

DOC also owned the campground at Pelorus Bridge, and the Kerslakes had a separate contract to manage it. That contract was also coming to an end, but the campground would stay open and be temporarily managed by DOC staff when the Kerslakes finished, a spokesperson said.

There had been a lot of speculation on social media about the reasons for the cafe's closure, but “the grapevine had been slightly off on this situation”, the spokesperson said.

Kerslake said they were offered a one-year extension, but they declined as they could still find their application unsuccessful at that later stage.

“We were looking down the barrel of a gun. DOC asked if we’d do another year, so we said we’d do another month.”

Kerslake said they would see out the busy Easter Weekend break, before starting to wind things down.

“We’re going to stay on until the end of April and run the business as long as we feel fit, which will probably be after Easter, when we run our stock down, because we don’t want to end up with a freezer full of pies.

“Then in the last week of April we’re obviously going to have to gut the shop and sell all the chattels and things which means that basically that by late April there won’t be a cafe running here – it’s a shame really,” he said.

But Kerslake was stoic about the situation and said he and his family were looking forward to a well-earned rest.

“We might relax a bit, it’s been pretty full-on for these last eight years and the whole Covid thing wasn’t very pleasant, so you know we’re probably due for a decent break,” Kerslake said.