Hoop, hoop, hurray - Marlborough win South Island croquet champs

Members of the Marlborough Croquet team are presented with the South Island Association's Golf Croquet (GC) Team’s Event trophy after their victory over Canterbury in Ashburton at the weekend. L-R: Brian Goodwin, Leah Thompson, Joy Hayes and Dave Grigg.

In any sport, making your debut against seasoned internationals and domestic champions would be a daunting task for anyone.

Not for the Blenheim-based Marlborough Croquet team, though.

Despite feeling “some trepidation” going into their first major tournament last weekend, an inexperienced Marlborough Croquet team threw the form book out the window as they stormed to victory at the prestigious South Island Golf Croquet (GC) Teams’ Event in Asburton.

From the off, Marlborough Croquet were in fine form as David Grigg and Joy Hayes raced up the leader’s board, finishing first in their respective grades, while Brian Goodwin, finished a highly respectable second in his group.

As a result, Marlborough Croquet sat in overall second place at the end of day one with 94 hoops won, trailing leaders Canterbury who had 100 wins, and just one hoop above third-placed Nelson on 93.

With all to play for on the final day, Marlborough’s Leah Thompson and Hayes got the balls rolling with assured performances, winning all their games on their way to claiming victory in the pairs' event.

Over in the men’s events, Goodwin and Grigg soon followed suit, clinically clinching wins in their last two games to set up a nail-biting decider going into the final match.

Going into the last game there was everything to play for and only one hoop separating the top two with Canterbury leading Marlborough 134-133.

However, in a nail-biting finish with the clock ticking down, team Marlborough stroked home the last hoop to take the last points and win their maiden South Island Association’s GC Teams’ championship, much to the players’ relief and delight.

Marlborough’s Hayes was singled out for special praise having achieved the rare feat of winning all of her games over the two-day event.

Golf croquet is a variation of croquet, but the rules are slightly different from croquet. The players hit balls through hoops and the first player or team to go through all seven hoops wins the game.

All the best players in the South Island were invited to play at the event, something Grigg said made the achievement all the more remarkable.

“We were very inexperienced and under qualified compared to most of the other people who were there and all four of us are still on a big high.

“Leah (Thompson) was playing her first major sporting event and is beside herself with excitement,” he said.

Far from painting the town red in celebration, Grigg said the team had a more sedate evening toasting their victory.

“We all went out to dinner with our spouses, and we had cocktails, mojitos and pina coladas and had a very posh dinner in Asburton.

“We didn’t stay out too late; I think we were in bed by about 9.30pm - we’re not 16 any more,” Grigg said.