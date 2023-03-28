Woman found guilty of leaving hotel with $1k bill

Chelysea Bashford, 35, also known as Jane Jennifer Wright, failed to pay for a three-night stay at Hotel d’Urville in Blenheim in March, 2022.

A judge has found a Nelson woman guilty of intentionally leaving an upmarket Marlborough hotel without paying for her stay.

Chelysea Alyse Bashford​, 35, who also went by the name Jane Jennifer Wright, racked up a $1073.83 bill when she stayed at Hotel d’Urville in central Blenheim in March last year.

After booking a one-night stay at the hotel through online travel agency Booking.com, Bashford then booked another two nights at the hotel’s front counter, but when hotel staff tried to charge her debit card, it declined.

Bashford was charged with obtaining accommodation costs from the hotel by deception and without claim of right after making no attempt to pay the hotel back, but Bashford pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Michelle Bradley, manager of Hotel d’Urville, provided evidence at a judge alone trial at Blenheim District Court on Friday, which included an invoice showing that Bashford had booked a room for three nights from March 15-18 last year.

The invoice showed that along with accommodation costs, Bashford had also ordered $334 worth of food and beverages from the hotel’s restaurant and bar.

The hotel obtained Bashford’s card details via Booking.com from her original one-night booking. Bashford had elected to pay for the accommodation in person, rather than pay for the one night upfront on the website.

“This particular booking, it was originally made for one night only through Booking.com, and then the guest decided to stay longer, and so rebooked at the counter,” Bradley said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bashford racked a hotel bill of $1073.83 from Hotel d’Urville, which included $334 worth of food and beverages costs.

Bradley said the hotel’s normal procedure was to charge guests when they booked out, and said hotel staff attempted to charge Branford's debit card after hotel staff found her room empty on March 18, but it kept declining after several tries.

“We contacted by her phone, she said she couldn't talk because it was bad phone coverage,” Bradley said.

The hotel made multiple further attempts to contact Bashford over the next month, and when she finally picked up her phone, a hotel staff member told Bashford “all we want is for you to come in and fix this up,” Bradley said.

“Then, her partner took the phone, but he was very abusive, quite verbally abusive ... And he just said she's not paying,” she said.

Bashford told the judge she was “nervous” to go into the hotel and sort out the payment, after the way her partner had talked to the hotel staff member.

Her lawyer Rob Ord said Bashford never intended to deprive the hotel permanently of the money, but Judge Jo Rielly found Bradley’s explanation for not going back and paying for her stay “entirely self-serving an unbelievable in my assessment”.

“I do consider that you never intended to pay for the accommodation at the time you booked it, or at the time you stayed there, or at the time you left.”

Stuff Judge Jo Rielly found Bashford guilty of the charge of obtaining accommodation costs from the hotel by deception and without claim of right at Blenheim District Court on Friday.

Bashford also claimed that there was enough money in her account to pay for accommodation and food, telling the judge ”it just goes off my card,” but evidence presented by police showed that Bashford’s account at the time had insufficient funds to pay for the whole three nights.

“You clearly know how to know to book accommodation, you didn't have enough money in your account. You must have known, that at the time, you were a beneficiary who had not been paid,” Judge Rielly said.

The judge found the charge proved, and ordered for a pre-sentence report to be completed for Bashford’s sentencing on April 26.

Reparation costs of $1073.83 was sought by the hotel.