Five young people arrested in relation to vehicle thefts

Five young people have been arrested in relation to a spate of vehicle thefts in Nelson and Blenheim.

The vehicles had been stolen on Monday and Tuesday.

Blenheim acting area response manager Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury said police found and arrested the young people in the Springlands suburb of Blenheim on Tuesday, after one of the stolen vehicles was abandoned.

“No one else is being sought in relation to this offending,” Tilbury said.

The young people had been referred to youth services, he said.

“Police will continue to work with the families of those involved.”

Police wanted to thank the members of the public that provided information that helped police to find the young people, Tilbury said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to keep vehicle security top of mind.”

Always lock your vehicle and take keys with you.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Install an alarm/immobiliser if your vehicle does not already have one.

Ensure your vehicle is locked and all valuables are removed.

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or driveway, but if you have to park on the road, try to park in a well-lit area.

To report any damage or suspicious activity, people could call Police on 105.

Anyone with information relating to this case please quote file 230328/7413.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.