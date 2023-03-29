'Disappointed' Marlborough secondary school teachers strike again

Marlborough Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) members and supporters gather outside Blenheim’s Ministry of Education office on Wednesday morning.

Blenheim’s high schools closed again this week as their teachers went on strike for the second time in a fortnight.

About 50 Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) members and supporters gathered outside Blenheim’s Ministry of Education office, on Stephenson St, on Wednesday morning, with the union yet to reach a settlement on pay and conditions.

The last protest at Seymour Square, in Blenheim, on March 16 was a combined strike involving both PPTA and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI), but NZEI members could not join Wednesday’s strike as they were holding talks with ministry negotiators.

Dr Michael Harvey, PPTA Marlborough chairperson, said PPTA members were feeling “disappointed” at the lack of movement in their negotiations since the strike two weeks ago.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Dr Michael Harvey, PPTA Marlborough chairperson, left and Simon Curnow, Marlborough Girls' College curriculum leader for languages, and PPTA member, at the strike on Stephenson St on Wednesday.

Both Marlborough Boys’ College and Marlborough Girls’ College were closed on Wednesday, with some non-union staff members at the schools in case students turned up, he said.

“It’s still the same message, but it’s been nearly a year at the negotiation table, and now it’s gone to mediation, so hopefully that starts to move forward,” Harvey said.

If progress was not made by term 2, PPTA strikes would continue in the form of rostering home, meaning union members would not teach students in a specified year group on a specified day, Harvey said.

Simon Curnow, Marlborough Girls' College curriculum leader for languages, and PPTA member, said he felt the ministry negotiators were “playing a game”.

He said Wednesday’s strike would not have gone ahead if the ministry had “come to the table with a reasonable offer – and instead of that, we’ve found ourselves in a situation where we’ve had to go ahead”.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff PPTA members would continue to strike into term 2 if a settlement on pay and conditions could not be reached.

“It’s both conditions and pay, but all we’re asking for is a cost of living increase, or somewhere close to it, which is not unreasonable,” Curnow said.

Liz Cromarty, Marlborough Girls’ College part-time teacher, and PPTA member, said teachers appreciated the ongoing support from the public, such as cars tooting at the crowd as they drove past.

“The support at the other strike was amazing, it's been great,” Cromarty said.