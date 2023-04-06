Boat thief who sailed across Cook Strait sentenced

James Victor Beech, 29, was one of two people charged of stealing a boat from Waikawa Marina in July last year.

A man who stole a boat and sailed it across Cook Strait has been given community detention.

James Victor Beech, 29, admitted to stealing the boat, named The Boss, from Waikawa Marina near Picton in July last year, and taking it to Seaview Marina in Lower Hutt.

He was one of two people charged with stealing the boat. He had tried to change the boat’s appearance, causing about $25,000 worth of damage.

Beech pleaded guilty to a charge of boat theft on February 20, and a judge said the owner did not recognise his boat when it was found by police “because of what had happened to it”.

READ MORE:

* Name suppression for man accused of abducting, raping girl in Blenheim

* Woman found guilty of leaving hotel with $1k bill

* Man found dead near Pelorus Bridge in Marlborough named by police



The owner said in his victim impact statement that he had been stuck paying for berthing fees at the Wellington marina ever since, while he figured out how to get the boat back to the South Island.

The Boss was a grey and white aluminium vessel worth about $240,000, and a police summary of facts said the key had been left in the ignition when the cabin door was forced open on July 3.

To mask its identifying features, Beech taped over and later painted over the name of the boat on the hull, and cut out a part of a seat that had the name embroidered on it.

Items worth $2500 were removed from inside the cabin and could not be recovered.

At Blenheim District Court on Monday, the court heard that reparation costs of $100 was sought, which Judge David Ruth said would be split between the two people responsible.

Referring to a pre-sentence report, Judge Ruth said his sentencing decision would take into account Beech’s “share of troubles growing up”.

The judge said Beech’s probation officer suggested the 29-year-old had a low likelihood of reoffending.

Judge Ruth sentenced Beech to four months community detention, with a curfew of 7.30pm to 5.30am each day, and ordered him to pay $50 in reparation costs.