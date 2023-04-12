Marlburian becomes accidental international T20 cricket umpire

Rana Stevens, a New Zealand Defence Force staff sergeant based at Base Woodbourne, has become an official international T20 umpire.

A New Zealand Defence Force staff sergeant based at Base Woodbourne, has become the first Marlburian to officially umpire a men’s T20 International cricket game after an unexpected call-up in Fiji last month.

Rana Stevens, a NZDF veteran of 29 years service, went to Fiji for the inaugural 2023 Pacific Island Cricket Challenge, held in Suva from March 9-19, thinking he was going to “liaise, coach and mentor”. But then he was asked if he could umpire some of the games.

Sponsored by the Australian Defence Force, the tournament featured the national T20 cricket teams of Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Samoa, as well as a combined ‘ANZAC Barbarians‘ team made up of Australian and New Zealand defence personnel.

Stevens said the highest level of cricket he had umpired before the call-up was NZDF matches. He was told when he arrived in Fiji that the tournament was short of an official, and that the organisers had “got word” that he was a certified umpire.

Organisers had initially told him he might have to play in the tournament with the ANZAC Barbarians, to which he replied “I love my cricket, but I’m not even the best in my household”.

“And the call was made yep . . . If you want me to umpire, sweet, I'm going to do that,” Stevens said.

His first game on the international stage came when Fiji women’s played Papua New Guinea women’s on March 13, and Stevens said his family was watching the match live from his parents house in Spring Creek.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Marlburian Rana Stevens has now been added to a list that includes New Zealand international umpire Billy Bowden (pictured).

He went on to umpire another two international matches at the tournament, including the men’s semi-final between Vanuatu and Fiji on March 17, which Vanuatu won by 26 runs.

The morning after his first men’s game, he said his name had already been added to ESPN’S list of people that had umpired a men's T20 International, which included New Zealanders Billy Bowden and Tony Hill.

“These are guys I grew up watching, and I didn't think I'd ever be on the same list . . . I was just trying to process in my mind what it means,” he said.

A fellow umpire at the tournament told him “you're on a pretty prestigious list Rana, I don't think you're getting that at the moment”, Stevens said.

Born and raised in Kaikōura and a Marlborough Boy’s College old boy, hewas now the 354th person on the list, the 12th New Zealander, and the first Marlburian.

Stevens, who reckoned he “sort of jumped the gun” with the Fiji call-up, said there were no plans for him to adjudicate future international games, but he remained “very keen,” to umpire with the Marlborough Cricket Association next season.