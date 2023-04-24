Volunteer heroes revitalising veterans' graves and bringing their stories back to life

Simon Ewing-Jarvie and Heather Roy of the NZ Remembrance Army at Havelock Cemetary talk about their work.

“We often say people die twice – once physically and once when their name isn’t said any more, and they’re just forgotten,” says retired Army officer Simon Ewing-Jarvie.

“These people, no matter how they served, deserve much more than to be forgotten, and that’s really what we're about at the New Zealand Remembrance Army.”

Ewing-Jarvie, of Havelock, was describing the work he and around 20 fellow volunteers carry out year round as part of the New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA), a burgeoning charitable trust tasked with finding, restoring and recording forgotten veterans’ grave sites around the cemeteries of Marlborough.

Ewing-Jarvie said there were around 3000 service graves in the region with 135 in Havelock alone. Nationwide there are an estimated 350,000 with only a fraction of these being cared for by Veteran Affairs New Zealand in “service areas”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Retired Army officer Simon Ewing-Jarvie and former MP and Army reservist Heather Roy of the NZ Remembrance Army at a restored service grave in the Havelock Cemetery.

The rest, said Ewing-Jarvie, are often lost, forgotten about or in a state of disrepair, and it was the NZRA’s mission to locate and restore them and bring the stories of the service personnel’s lives back to life. The stories are then uploaded to the group’s Facebook page.

“We’ve got a whole lot of people who, for whatever reason, chose to be buried in the public area of cemeteries and that might be because they want to be with their families, but it’s still a service grave.

“There are also a lot of people whose body still lies overseas, and they’re often commemorated on their parents’ headstones, so we treat them a service memorial too, so we clean and maintain those.

Supplied Serviceman 1635 Pte N.D.Weston’s memorial plaque in Havelock Cemetery before and after it was restored by members of the New Zealand Remembrance Army.

”We also go looking for unmarked grave, where more often or not it was just a wooden cross that has now rotten away and there are cases where they (veterans) might have committed suicide, or they might have committed a capital offence, so they went into an unmarked grave,” he said.

This was especially so after World War I, Ewing -Jarvie said, when many service men returned home to New Zealand shell-shocked and suffering from severe PTSD.

Once a war grave had been identified, a ceramic poppy made by local artist Renate von Petersdorff would be placed on the headstone or memorial plaque to make them easily identifiable to volunteers and the public.

Supplied Serviceman 35295 Dvr D.K.Kingi’s grave lovingly restored and placed with a special ceramic poppy.

The NZRA was founded in 2018 by former Kiwi soldier Simon Strombon and has since grown to over 50 teams and over 4000 volunteers across the country.

“It was started by another ex-army mate of mine (Strombon) who had an epiphany one day that the service graves were in a terrible state, and he looked at how the Commonwealth War Graves Commission looked after theirs and said, ‘there’s something wrong here’.

“He went looking for a relative’s grave and found it all covered in lichen, so him and a friend started cleaning war graves up there, and then it’s just snowballed,” he said.

Ewing–Jarvie, who co-ordinates the NZRA’s top of the south operations, said the Commonwealth War Graves Commission knew the location of every New Zealand veteran buried overseas, and that their graves were often meticulously maintained – something that hadn’t happened in Aotearoa.

Supplied Serviceman 36336 Tpr S.C Harding aka Dashwood’s grave has been brought back to life as well as his life story.

“When Simon Strombon went out looking and asking questions he found out that no-one in New Zealand knows where all our service personnel are buried, there’s no war graves commission, there’s no database, registry or anything.

“The Commonwealth War Graves know where all our soldiers are buried overseas, but no-one has actually any idea here.

”No-one was actually looking after the graves, no-one really even knew where they were and so the idea of finding where they are, then cleaning them up to the standard where they should be at and then re-telling the stories so that the memory of that person doesn’t die, so they don’t die a second time,” he said.

Ewing-Jarvie said he and his colleagues at the NZRA, including former MP and army reservist Heather Roy had spoken with MPs “from both sides of the House” about putting together an interactive database to mark every veterans’ grave in the country. The response was promising, he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Ewing-Jarvie points out the ceramic poppies placed on each veteran's grave at the Havelock Cemetery.

As well as cleaning graves in the regions’ cemeteries, Ewing-Jarvie said the NZRA had worked closely with local iwi, including Ngāti Kuia, to enable iwi to care for their own servicemen’s graves in their own urupā.

Ewing-Jarvie said it was hard to comprehend what world we might now be living in if it wasn’t for the selfless bravery the young soldiers displayed in going off to war thousands of miles from home, and we all had a duty of care to remember their sacrifices.

“It’s often said you can judge a society by how the weakest are treated, and in a military sense you can tell a lot about a force in how their veterans are treated.

“We’ve got a long way to go in New Zealand – just the fact that we don’t know where a lot of them are buried is a simple example,” he said.

For more information about the work the NZRA do, hear the stories of the veterans or to get involved visit: https://www.facebook.com/NZRemembranceArmy/