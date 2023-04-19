Counterfeit banknotes circulating Marlborough

Police say they were notified by some local businesses in Marlborough that counterfeit $20 and $50 banknotes had been used at their stores.

Marlborough police say they are aware of counterfeit $20 and $50 banknotes circulating in the community.

Police said on Wednesday that people dealing with cash, including business and those receiving cash, were advised to check their notes.

“Police were notified by some local businesses that counterfeit banknotes had been used at their stores,” a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing, no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Police advised the members of the community to be cautious when receiving cash, and said to call police immediately if they had any concerns.

People with information about the use of counterfeit money were urged to contact Police on 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 230418/7101.