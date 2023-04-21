Man's illegal firewood collection could have been 'catastrophic' in recent floods

Ross Hayward, 56, was found guilty of breaching a trespass notice to not enter an area of the Wairau River reserve.

A man insists he will carry on illegally removing firewood from a Marlborough river reserve after breaching a trespass notice.

Ross Hayward, 56, was briefly placed in custody at a judge-alone trial on Wednesday after arguing with the judge over whether he had the right to keep “cutting firewood” from the banks of the Wairau River after two decades of doing so.

Hayward, who represented himself in court, decided to leave the courtroom before Judge Tony Zohrab reached a verdict on whether he had ignored a Marlborough District Council trespass notice.

“I actually have nothing further to say, I’ll just carry on doing what I’m doing,” Hayward said before he walked out of the courtroom. “I've just been railroaded, I'm just over it. Just sentence me, because I've had enough, I’m just wasting everyone’s time.” The trial continued in his absence.

Hayward was summoned after being found with a “chainsaw and an armful of wood” at the reserve, nearly seven months after being handed the notice.

Ross Laybourn, council reserves officer, told the court that he first encountered Hayward at the council-owned river protection reserve area, located on the bank between State Highway 6 and Giffords Rd, on July 29, 2021.

He said Hayward was in the process of “removing firewood” from the area at the time.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The cutting or removal of trees at the reserve could only be done by council or by council commission, said Andrew White, council rivers and drainage engineering manager.

“I warned Mr Hayward that it was a prohibited activity, and that he had driven past the warning sign at the entrance of the reserve to end up where he was ... I asked him to leave the reserve, which he did,” said

The council ranger found Hayward at the same spot two days later, “undertaking the same activity with his chainsaw”. Hayward told him he thought he could “get away with it – hence why he was there again,” Laybourn said.

Hayward was a found a third time at the reserve by Laybourn on August 3, this time in a location a few hundred metres west. He told Laybourn he would not stop taking wood from the reserve unless he was ordered to by the court.

Laybourn said he visited Hayward’s Blenheim address with a police officer the next day, where he issued him with a trespass notice and a map of the area from which he was trespassed.

Nearly seven months later on March 30, the council ranger spotted Hayward’s vehicle while patrolling the reserve.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Trees along the Wairau River were an integral part of the flood protection system in Marlborough, said Andrew White, council rivers and drainage engineering manager.

He told Hayward that he may be prosecuted for breaching the notice.

“He realised he should not be in there, but he had seen other members of the public taking wood from the area, and because the wood was pine wood, he thought it was OK to remove it,” he said.

Laybourn also provided the court with photos he had taken of Hayward at the reserve on all four occasions, including a photo that showed Hayward with a “chainsaw and an armful of wood” on March 30.

Hayward received a court summons on April 14 after being charged with breaching the trespass. He told the judge on Wednesday he “didn't accept” the notice.

Andrew White, council rivers and drainage engineering manager, told the court that the trees along the banks of river were an “integral part of the flood protection system” that helped to protect Blenheim and the surrounding area in flood events.

“They've successfully contained two recent very large flood events in July 2021 and August 2022 that would have been catastrophic for Marlborough had the stopbanks suffered any significant breach,” White said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Hayward was sentenced to 80 hours’ community work at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

“The current policy is not to give out permits for firewood cutting to any person.”

Hayward was briefly placed in custody after becoming argumentive with the judge, insisting that the fact he had been “cutting firewood down this river for 20-odd years” gave him reasonable grounds to keep doing so.

“Be quiet, or I’ll put you in the cells,” Judge Zohrab said. Hayward replied “sweet as”.

The 56-year-old left the courtroom shortly after being released from the court’s cells.

Judge Zohrab found the charge proved, convicted Hayward, and sentenced him to 80 hours’ community work.