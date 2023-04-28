Marlborough winery trials solar energy under PPA agreement

A Marlborough winery has joined a trial to get solar power directly from Energy Marlborough in a partnership described as a first in New Zealand.

Rose Family Estate, the parent company of Wairau River, is now partly “virtually powered” by Energy Marlborough’s solar panel array in Blenheim.

The trial has been arranged by EVA Marketplace, which brokers agreements between renewable energy developers such as Energy Marlborough, and businesses that want to use renewable energy without having to install their own gear.

Rose Family Estate chief executive Lindsay Parkinson said the solar array was expected to initially supply about 7% of the winemaking business’ electricity, which was “sleeved” into its regular power supply by its retailer, Mercury.

Mercury topped up the supply when solar generation was low, and bought any extra solar power produced. Rose Family Estate continues to receive a single bill from Mercury each month, which now includes the solar electricity from Energy Marlborough, he said.

Parkinson said the winery was excited to be part of the innovative project.

"Corporate PPA (power purchase agreement) sleeving is a simple way to improve the sustainability of our winemaking operations. We investigated installing our own solar, but we don't have suitable space or, quite frankly, the time. This arrangement provides benefits similar to installing our own solar without the hassle," he said.

"This arrangement allows us to reduce our carbon emissions, energy costs and the pressure we put on the national grid, as well as supporting a local renewables project. There's also scope to increase the virtually supplied solar in the coming years, which future-proofs the deal for us.”

EVA Marketplace founder Paul Coster said there was huge potential for corporate PPA sleeving to help grow New Zealand's renewable power industry, which was needed to support electrification of the economy and the country’s net-zero carbon goal.

"Corporate PPA sleeving is commonplace in the UK and Australian markets, so it's great for this arrangement to go live in New Zealand for the first time," he said.

"Businesses are showing a strong interest in PPA sleeving because it aligns to their energy and sustainability goals, and avoids exposure to New Zealand's volatile wholesale electricity market."

Marlborough Lines, the parent company of Energy Marlborough, commercial manager Scott Wilkinson said the trial demonstrates they can sell power from their solar farms directly to local businesses and organisations.at a reasonable and fixed price, which helps to secure a return on their investments.

"Selling electricity to local consumers aligns with our strategy to energise Marlborough's future,” he said.

“The fixed price arrangement provides greater certainty than selling our electricity into the wholesale market, where prices can be persistently low if there's a lot of water in the hydro lakes."