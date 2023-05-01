Vehicles doing skids at Marlborough urupā 'disrespectful as'

Otamawahu, also known as Māori Island Urupā, is located at the end of Cemetery Rd in Grovetown, Marlborough.

An urupā at the end of a normally-tranquil back road has become a hotspot for vehicles doing skids, says a neighbour whose frustration caused him to attack one of the vehicles.

Rangitāne, Ngāti Rārua and Ngāti Toa Rangatira tūpuna (ancestors) are laid to rest at Otamawahu, also known as Māori Island Urupā. Hidden by surrounding vineyards, the urupā is located on an “island” created by a bend in the Wairau River, a 10-minute drive from Blenheim.

Google Maps Otamawahu is surrounded by vineyards, in the middle of an “island” created by a bend in Wairau River, in an area known as Grovetown Lagoon.

Brendan Thoms lived next door to the urupā, and said vehicles came “flying past” his house on a fortnightly basis, often ending up in the cemetery where they did skids for 5 to 10 minutes, before “boosting back out”.

“It's disrespectful as. No one (buried) at the cemetery can tell them off about the skids, so someone like me is doing it,” Thoms said.

“They’ll go over there, drink heaps of alcohol and stuff, and do skids over there at the cemetery. The amount of times I’ve gone out there, and I’ve told people to slow down, and they just don't slow down, they still carry on doing skids.”

Thoms hadn’t noticed any damage to the headstones, but said he had seen wheel marks in the dirt over the graves.

The 29-year-old was convicted on a wilful damage charge in March after throwing one of his children’s scooters at a car, which he said was “drifting down the whole road”.

The police summary of facts said about 7.15pm on December 27 last year, the victim in the matter was driving his car on Cemetery Rd. Thoms, standing in the middle of the road, approached the victim.

He accused the driver of driving dangerously, stating they were putting young children’s lives at risk.

The pair got into a heated verbal argument, which resulted in Thoms picking up a children’s scooter and throwing it at the victim’s car multiple times, damaging the driver’s door and door handle.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A sign has been placed near the end of Cemetery Rd, telling vehicles to “slow, watch 4 children”.

Thoms told police he lost his temper that day because of people continually driving dangerously on the road, saying it was “only a matter of time before someone was hurt”.

After being ordered to pay reparation costs of $661.25, court costs of $130, and being fined $250 on the charge, Thoms said to the judge at Blenheim District Court “can I ask you a question?”.

“So those people who were doing skids over at the cemetery around all the headstones and all of that, would they not be losing their licence for sustained loss of traction?” he said.

The judge replied saying if people came before the court on such charges, and evidence suggested they should lose their licences, then that would be a consideration.

Thoms had lived on Cemetery Rd his whole life, and said the frequency of vehicles performing skids on the gravel road and at the cemetery had increased in the last four or five years.

“I wake up every time I hear a car drive past at night, and I just wonder why people are going down there. Who goes to a cemetery at one o’clock in the morning? And then you just hear the cars revving up,” he said.

“You’ll just see the headlights over there just going round and round in circles and yahoo-ing and skidding”.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

Thoms said his two children often played outside near the road, and vehicles sometimes drove past his house at “70-odd kph”.

“There's been multiple times when cars have been boosting around the road, and we’ve been like ‘quickly get off the road kids’, because there's a car coming, flying around the road.”

Thoms told Stuff the reason he threw the scooter at the car was to “just give them a warning”.

“I wasn't out to smash their vehicles up, it was a warning, like don't come here doing skids,” he said.

“Since I’ve been to court, we’ve probably only had about two cars over there being idiots, but I’ve just stopped worrying about it because I just end up getting myself into too much trouble.”

A Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust spokesperson said last week that skids being performed at the urupā was “very concerning”, but after inspecting the site, said there was no evidence of damage.