Two injured in Koromiko crash on State Highway 1 Marlborough

Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 1, Koromiko, about noon on Friday.

Two people have received minor injuries following a crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash near Para Rd, Koromiko about noon on Friday.

There were no reports of blockages on the highway, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and treated two patients in minor conditions, transporting one patient to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, a spokesperson said.