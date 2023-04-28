Two injured in Koromiko crash on State Highway 1 Marlborough
Two people have received minor injuries following a crash on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.
Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash near Para Rd, Koromiko about noon on Friday.
There were no reports of blockages on the highway, a police spokesperson said.
Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and treated two patients in minor conditions, transporting one patient to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, a spokesperson said.