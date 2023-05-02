One person transported to hospital after serious crash on SH6

A serious car crash on State Highway 6, Havelock left one person in hospital on Monday night.

One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash on State Highway 6, near Havelock, on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the single-car crash, which occurred on the state highway between Long Valley Rd and Prices Rd at 10:30pm.

“There does not appear to have been any road blockages. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway,” they said

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they attended with one appliance and one support vehicle from Havelock and one appliance from Renwick.