One person transported to hospital after serious crash on SH6
One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash on State Highway 6, near Havelock, on Monday night.
A police spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the single-car crash, which occurred on the state highway between Long Valley Rd and Prices Rd at 10:30pm.
“There does not appear to have been any road blockages. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway,” they said
A fire and emergency spokesperson said they attended with one appliance and one support vehicle from Havelock and one appliance from Renwick.