NZ Post worker steals thousands of dollars' worth of items from packages

A Marlborough teenager that hid parcels in his locker while working at a NZ Post depot, has admitted to stealing thousands worth in items.

A police summary facts said Elijah Kerr, 19, was working as a parcel sorter between November 2021 and August 2022. He was employed by an external agency, working at NZ Post on a temporary basis, an NZ Post spokesperson said.

At approximately 4.46am on July 5 last year, Kerr was working at the Blenheim depot on McArtney St, when he picked up a parcel from the loading bin and carried it to a bench to examine its contents.

He took the parcel, containing a pet hair removal brush valued at $35, to the staff area and placed it in his locker.

Some time between July 1 and July 31, Kerr used the same method to steal another parcel containing nine watches worth a total of $3000, the property of Michael Hill Jewellers.

Kerr said he accepted the summary of facts, and told police he stole about 10 separate parcels during his time of employment at the depot, using the same method each time.

The items in the parcels included an iPhone 12, custom-made jewellery and a hand-held gaming device.

The 19-year-old had no previous convictions, and pleaded guilty to charges of theft over $1000 and theft under $500 at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Sarah-Jane Jessop said she understood that “quite a bit” of the stolen items had been recovered, and sought a reparation report to be completed before Kerr’s sentencing.

Police prosecutor Nick Cooke said NZ Post was in the processes of determining “who actually owns the items – because NZ Post were obviously just the transporter of the goods”, he said.

Kerr was remanded on bail to reappear in court for sentencing on June 26.