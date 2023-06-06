'Podophile' imprisoned for rape and indecent assault

James Hapakuku is back in jail after raping a woman and indecently assaulting a child.

A Marlborough man has been described as “a sick, evil excuse for a human” by the woman he raped.

James Panapa Hapakuku, 42, has been imprisoned on charges of rape, indecently assaulting a child under the age of 12, and possessing objectionable publications.

The police summary of facts said Hapakuku had a fetish called “podophilia”, commonly known as “foot fetish”. The offending against the child involved the child’s feet. Hapakuku had previously been charged for giving cannabis to teens in exchange for photos of their feet.

Police had executed a search warrant at a Marlborough property on January 25 last year, where they arrested Hapakuku and seized his cellphone.

Police found that Hapakuku had pornographic material on his phone, featuring the sexual exploitation of children, between April 1, 2020, and January 14, 2022.

Hapakuku initially denied the allegations, but later admitted the charges.

He appeared at the Blenheim District Court in custody by audiovisual link on April 27 for sentencing.

The woman described Hapakuku as a “monster”.

“To this day, I still have nightmares from what you have done to me,” she said.

“I am still recovering from the hell you put me through. I have absolutely no sympathy for where you are right now. To me, you deserve to be behind bars for the rest of your days.

“You are a sick, evil excuse for a human.”

Judge Jo Rielly said she hoped the woman had gained a sense of closure after having the strength to address Hapakuku in court.

"I hope, Mr Hapakuku, that you listening to her, about what she says she has suffered, is sobering for you, and that you learn from this, and that you do not in the future, when you are back in the community, ever harm any other woman ... in this way again."

Hapakuku was sentenced to a total of seven years’ imprisonment.