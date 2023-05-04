Work to begin to shore up SH6 to keep it 'strong' over winter

Essential maintenance work is set to begin later this month on SH6 between Rai Saddle and Hira – the same stretch of road that was closed for seven weeks in late 2022.

The maintenance work is due to take place between Rai Saddle and Hira in the Whangamoas between May 15 and July 17.

The same stretch of highway was closed for seven weeks in late 2022 for emergency repairs following August’s devastating weather events.

Waka Kotahi said the work would be carried out during the day with the use of single-lane stop-go traffic management and temporary speed limits being put in place.

The highway would revert to two-lane traffic overnight, but temporary speed restrictions would remain in place.

The work would slow erosion in the area while new drains would be installed and the old ones cleared and potholes and guardrails are set to be repaired.

Forestry operations and associated traffic controls on the Whangamoa Hill would pause to minimise disruption.

Waka Kotahi/Nelson Mail Road crews will work to shore up slip defences that were put in place late last year.

Waka Kotahi said in a statement that while delays were expected, they were expected to be short and would only add around 10 minutes to motorists’ travel times.

“Waka Kotahi appreciates road works can be inconvenient for drivers. However, State Highway 6 is an essential transport link between Nelson and Marlborough and must be regularly maintained,” the statement said.

On Thursday morning, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the proposed work plan and dates could change depending on how adversely the region was affected by the heavy rains expected over the coming days.