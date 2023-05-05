Under the boardwalk: Taylor River drops considerably after first week of weed cutting

Despite heavy rain, the Taylor River has dropped below the boardwalk after five days of weed cutting. The area had previously sat underwater for several months.

Water levels in the Taylor River have dropped considerably in the week since weed cutting operations resumed, revealing sludge-covered footpaths and grassy areas that “won’t come right until next summer”.

Large parts of the Taylor River walkway, including the boardwalk and amphitheatre in central Blenheim had lain under floodwaters for several months while weed cutting activities were paused to protect whitebait during their spawning season.

Work to rid the river of swathes of invasive weeds started on Sunday, April 30, ahead of expected heavy rains, and despite some receiving some rain, the removal of around 100 tonnes of unwanted aquatic plants had made a notable difference in such a short space of time.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Marlborough District Council's Dave Fowler cutting weed on the Taylor River, Blenheim.

Among those who were glad see the back of flooded walkways and cycle ways were members of the self-titled “Geriatric Cycling Society” who biked along the Taylor three times a week, often stopping at Raupō Cafe on the river’s bank to refuel and recharge.

READ MORE:

* Taylor River weed cutting gets under way ahead of expected heavy rains

* Aquarium weeds clog Blenheim's flood-prone Taylor River

* Homeowner fears river weeds elevate backyard flood risk



Grant Johnston, sat outside Raupō with his biking buddies, said seeing the waters drop below the boardwalk after such a long time meant the weed cutting work was going in the right direction.

But he said they weren’t sure it would solve the problem long-term, as there were huge build-ups of silt further down the river.

“We’re very pleased that we can (reach Raupō via the cycleway) and I bet this place here is too, they were losing thousands (of dollars a week). We used to come here all the time ... we could see that there was probably about half the people here than there usually were (before the river flooded),” Johnston said.

”The boards are really slippery, and there’s a lot of damage along the riverbanks, it’s a shocker and won’t come right until next summer,” his friend said.

Andy White, Marlborough District Council’s river and drainage engineering manager said the weeds were being “cut and released”, meaning they were left in the water to travel downstream with the current and eventually out to sea.

Andy Brew/Stuff Members of the self-styled “Geriatric Cycling Society” refuel at Raupō after a muddy bike ride along the river. Parts of the cycleway are covered in sludge and groundwater making conditions perilous, they said.

Much of the riverside was unaccessible to the machinery required to remove hundreds of tonnes of weed from water and transport it elsewhere, he said.

Regular checks would be made to ensure the waste wasn’t getting caught up in debris and re-establishing itself downstream before reaching the ocean.

Once the weed cutting had been completed, White said mechanical diggers would be brought in to remove banks of silt that had washed into the river during last year’s devastating weather events.

”All rivers aggrade and sediments get deposited, they travel down from the hills and get deposited through the stream systems and river systems, and they accumulate in certain areas.

Andy Brew/Stuff While the floodwaters have receded, sludge and plant matter still covers parts of the walkway.

“Apparently, the water used to be a couple of metres deep in that area (near the boardwalk), but you can literally wade in it now because of the amount of sediment that gets deposited into it.

“Once the weed has been removed we’ll be getting diggers in, and we’ll be removing sediment.”

White said any sediment removed from the riverbed would be put into piles by the side of the waterway and left for 24 hours to allow any tuna (eel) and other aquatic life to return to the river.

Council workers would also check the piles of sediment to return any creatures to the water that couldn’t make it by their own accord.

The weed cutting operation was expected to last four weeks and should be completed by the end of the month.