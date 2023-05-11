Two events set to light up Marlborough

Pure Events Marlborough chief executive Katrina Lange said early bird tickets were available for the two events.

Early bird tickets have been released for two hugely popular Marlborough events – Southern Jam and Savour in the Park.

Southern Jam, a jazz event where young musicians and school bands compete, will come back to Blenheim in August after a two-year break.

Pure Events Marlborough chief executive Katrina Lange, who organised the event, said 21 bands from 13 schools from all over the South Island will perform at this year's competition.

“We have got schools from Queenstown right up to the tip of the south,” she said.

Two months ago, Pure Events won a Marlborough District Council contract to organise these community events.

Lange said there was no other competition around the region that enabled bands and young musicians to show their musical skills in pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafés.

“The students really benefit hugely from learning from the prestigious judges but also being alongside their peers.”

Lange said the judges this year will be Rodger Fox, Dr Dave Wilson and Erna Ferry, and tickets for the event would be on limited discount until June 24.

Southern Jam Finale Gala Concert would be held at the ASB Theatre on August 12, at the end of the three-day event starting on August 9.

On November 25, Savour in the Park will return to Pollard Park with food stalls and local winemakers for a second year.

Lange said this year, Wairau River Wines would be providing the wine and bubbles, but local producers of gin, cider and beer would be there too – “it’s not just a wine event”, said Lange.

“It’s a fantastic event for showcasing Marlborough to our visitors, but also we want to look after our locals. So we are doing early bird specials for them.”

Lange said the headline act for this year was the “legendary” Lady Killers, supported by AutoMatic80s.

“We are delighted to be back again for the region ... and by popular demand, we bring back AutoMatic80s,” she said.

Early Bird tickets for Savour in the Park are on sale for $10 per person until July 1.