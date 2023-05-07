Brothers fix flood-damaged road themselves in rural Marlborough

State Highway 6 in Marlborough, covered in floodwaters on May 6, 2023.

Each time heavy rain sluices dirt over Opouri Rd, the Harvey brothers jump on their tractor and clear it.

They’re “probably not allowed to”, but the rural road is critical, as it connects the outer Marlborough Sounds and many farms along the way to State Highway 6 at Rai Valley.

The area often gets the most rain in the Marlborough region, and this weekend was no different. A rain counter at Tunakino recorded 102.6 millimetres of rain on Friday, and 139.5mm on Saturday, the Marlborough District Council rain report showed.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Opouri Valley farmer Matthew Harvey says there is “definitely a problem” with the ongoing maintenance of Opouri Rd.

Farmer Matthew Harvey said Opouri Rd was often busy with milk tankers, but had been neglected for months after the last major Marlborough flood in August 2022.

“There's definitely a problem, as to the likes of the maintenance of being done. If it was done more regularly ... like checked up on once a month and put some gravel through, then good as gold,” he said.

In the meantime, Harvey said he and his brother Tim had been clearing and grading the road every time it became covered by slips.

“I’m probably not allowed to do it, but ... I can't afford, with milk tankers coming up, and having that dirt on the road, and having them swerving and going over the bank.”

On Saturday, access into Duncan Bay on Opouri Rd was four-wheel-drive only, a council statement said.

The rain had rivers running high and muddy. Te Hoiere Pelorus River peaked at just over 1000 cubic metres at 10am on Saturday, and the Rai River reached peak flow of just over 400m3 at noon.

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA/Supplied The Wairau River at the State Highway 1 bridge has spilled over its banks after heavy rain on Saturday.

The Wairau River was expected to peak at about 2000m3 on Saturday afternoon, but was well below the State Highway 1 bridge.

Flooding closed SH6 between Havelock and Rai Valley for a few hours on Saturday. Drivers had to delay their travel or use State Highway 63 via St Arnaud instead.

However there were no reports of any serious problems on Marlborough Sounds roads, and no reports of property flooding, though some farmland near rivers were flooded, the statement said.

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA/Supplied Flooding closes State Highway 6 from Havelock to Hira on Saturday.

The Wairau Diversion freedom camping site was also closed, and could stay closed if the forecast for Tuesday became a concern. People were advised to stay away from river reserves.

And even after the heavy rain, the Taylor River was still 350mm below the level recorded before weed cutting started a week earlier, the council statement said.

On the other side of the Whangamoa hills, some residents evacuated their homes on Friday night as rivers rose. The Maitai broke its banks in several places on Saturday morning, but levels started to drop about noon and residents were able to return home.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Gary Fisher cleans out his garage workshop on Nelson's Gloucester St after floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday morning after heavy rain.

Conditions for the top of the South Island were expected to settle on Monday, according to MetService. However, this was not expected to last very long as the rain was expected to pick up again and move east later on Monday heading into Tuesday.

A heavy rain warning was issued for Marlborough from 6am to 9pm on Tuesday.

Opouri Valley farmer Mike Turner said Opouri Rd “would be gone” in another major flooding event, “because they haven’t fixed it”.

He lived near a gravelly section that used to be tar sealed but was badly damaged in last year’s August weather event. Turner said a large “crack” had also appeared in the hillside above it.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A section of Opouri Rd has been badly damaged after heavy rainfall in August last year.

“If it had been in town, then it would've been fixed ages ago ... It’s because it's out of sight, out of mind,” he said.

“It’s safe enough, but if an engineer came and had a look at it, they'd probably say ‘no’.”

Steve Murrin, Marlborough Roads manager, said funding for a permanent repair of the road was on hold until a business case was presented for a sustainable transport network in the Marlborough Sounds.

“Basically, we've got no funding to do the permanent repairs until this business case study is completed,” Murrin said.

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA/Supplied The Wairau River is running high and muddy under the State Highway 6 bridge.

Recent improvements had been made to the section of Opouri Rd to make it “a lot more traffic-able,” he said.

“We cleaned up the slip material, we reinstated the drain on the inside of the road, we built a bit of a bund on the outside on the edge of the road, and laid some gravel through there to smooth the surface off.”

He said Marlborough Roads crews regularly checked on the section of road to “make sure everything is alright,” and said crews would be “keeping an eye on these sorts of sites” in the Marlborough Sounds area during forecast rain.