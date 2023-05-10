'Not really a runner' ready for another go at Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon

Judy Ibbotson, left, of Saint Clair Family Estate, and good friend Sandra MacKay have shared a few kilometres between them – and they’re about to add to their tally.

Judy Ibbotson will this year take her non-official kilometre-count to 330. But she’s “not really a runner”.

The 76-year-old has (kind of) taken part in every Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon since the event started in 2006.

The first couple of years she was away marketing her wine, Saint Clair, when the race was on, but she ran the 21km anyway before she left, and of course in 2020 there wasn’t one, because of Covid.

In 2021 and 2022, she did the new 12km option, which she’ll do again this year with her forever-present and “fast-walking” friend Sandra MacKay by her side (unless MacKay decides to run off).

READ MORE:

* 'It’s all action stations': New red gives green light to half-marathon

* Marlborough scenery and perfect running weather make return of St Clair Vineyard Half-marathon 'hard to beat'

* Runners rejoice: Marlborough's Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon is back

* Marlborough's vineyard half-marathon event bought by fan during liquidation

* Saint Clair Vineyard Half adds new race for 2020 event

* NZ Poet Laureate well versed to compose poem with students during Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon



“She fast-walks as fast as I run,” said Ibbotson, who stressed her times were “pretty slow [and] they’re getting slower every year”. But she was happy “going from A to B”.

Besides, the Saint Clair was one of the “fun ones” when it came to half-marathons – with tasting stations and live music on the course.

The event started in 2006 when a friend of Ibbotson’s daughter decided she wanted to put on a half-marathon in Marlborough. Ibbotson and her wine label got on board, and so started an unintended running career.

Ibbotson said she had never really done any running before that, but played a bit of squash and golf.

“I said to Neal, my husband, ‘do you think I could run a half-marathon’, and he said ‘you can do anything you want to do’.”

So off she went, and 17 years later she was still going – and not just because she sponsored the event.

“I don’t have to do it at all,” she assured, especially as so many participants do it for the free bottle of Saint Clair wine at the finish line.

“I can get mine before I leave,” she joked, although on Tuesday her and MacKay were still trying to work out where they were going to park on Saturday morning.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon is one of the “fun ones” when it comes to half-marathons.

Race owner-organiser Sheree Stevens said she expected to get 2000 runners “to the line” this year, which made for a “de-cluttered” start/finish area compared to previous events when they had 2500 people take part.

It gave the event a “boutique” feel, said Stevens, who bought the event in 2020 after that year’s race was cancelled due to Covid and the company behind it went into liquidation.

Again, the Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon was “not about records”, it was about “ice creams ... and gin shots”.

“You can’t go represent New Zealand off this event. It’s more about the atmosphere.”

About 80% of participants were from outside the region, Stevens said, and were coming to Marlborough to “drink wine, go shopping and go out [after]”.

“It’s a destination event,” she said.

What you need to know

Race Day: Saturday, May 13

Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon start times: Run 9am | Hybrid 9.10am | Walk 9.15am. Entry Fee: $99. Start/finish: Saint Clair Vineyard Kitchen, Selmes Rd, Blenheim.

Nutrient Rescue Vineyard 12km start time: 10.30am. Entry Fee: $79. Start location: Vines Village, Rapaura Rd. Finish location: Saint Clair Vineyard Kitchen, Selmes Rd, Blenheim.