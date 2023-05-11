World champion Battlebot comes to Marlborough robotics tournament

Young Marlburians will send their robots into battle in the presence of a world champion this weekend, in an event to kick-start robotics in the region.

About 50 young people, aged 12 to 24, have signed up to build their own combat robots for a fight to the death in an arena-style tournament at the Marlborough Youth Trust headquarters, also known as MySpace, this Saturday.

Event organiser Louisa Murray, from the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, said she was “pretty stoked” that registration spots for Igniting Innovation: Combat Robotics filled up within 48 hours.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Organiser Louisa Murray, left, with youth workers Samuel Crouch, front, and Maxine Sweeney.

“We weren't really sure what the appetite for it would be locally ... so it definitely shows that this is something that people want,” Murray said.

READ MORE:

* Blenheim air quality improves, but the 'goal posts' might be changing

* 'Frustrated' teachers strike at Blenheim's Seymour Sqaure following 'pathetic' offer from Government

* Ex-tropical cyclones to hit Marlborough more often as warmer seas open the door



End Game would also attend the event – a 110kg robot killing machine that won the 2020-21 season of the international TV series BattleBots, made by a team from Auckland.

Though the ones battling at MySpace would be “on a much smaller scale,” than End Game, Murray hoped that young people seeing the world-famous bot would get them thinking “if I really enjoy this, I can build one that’s way, way bigger”.

“Even some who might not realise that it's something that they want to give a try, especially young girls, who I think don't usually get pushed towards something like ‘hey, do you want to make a fighting robot’,” Murray said.

“The program is completely free for everyone to participate, which was really important to us, because we just wanted to make it inclusive and accessible for everyone, because there are so many talented young people who might not otherwise have an opportunity.”

Murray said she hoped it would kick-start a robot combat club in the region.

STUFF The robot performs dances from around the world upon request.

The public were welcome to come and watch the tournament, starting from 12.30pm on Saturday.

The event was being held in conjunction with Marlborough editions of this year’s New Zealand Youth Week and Techweek, both starting this weekend and running throughout next week.

Other events being held at MySpace throughout Youth Week would include a multicultural music, dance and potluck dinner night; a Mac, Cheese and Meditation night; a folklore dance workshop; an art workshop; and an ‘Open Jam’ night.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Pink Shirt Day 2023 on May 19 will be celebrated with a range of activities at MySpace.

A range of activities would also be happening at MySpace for Pink Shirt Day 2023 on May 19 – a symbolic day about working together to stop bullying.

This year’s national Youth Week theme was “Leaders of tomorrow? Leaders for today!” which Marlborough Youth Trust manager Jo Lane said was about “actually using youth as leaders now,” rather than later.