Noise to a minimum and a 'gazillion serviettes': Life in a library cafe

Tania and Mike Godsall, of CBD Eatery fame, are “ecstatic about the new challenge” of operating the cafe in the new library and art gallery.

There's a saying in military circles, referred to as the six Ps: “prior preparation prevents piss-poor performance”. Tania Godsall lives by it.

That’s why, on Tuesday morning, with none of her cafe equipment moved into the new library yet, she wasn’t stressing.

OK, maybe she was “slightly stressed”. “My hair’s gone pink,” she joked with two elderly ladies at the table next to us in her CBD Eatery cafe, on Queen St.

Godsall had broken away mid-conversation (which is why she shouldn’t do interviews in her cafe, she said) to ask one of the ladies, “How’s your scone, love?”

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Marlborough libraries manager Glenn Webster shows off Blenheim's newest public space - and all its spaces.

READ MORE:

* What's with restaurant booking fees?

* Love Your Local: Bluff's Oyster Cove seeking local trade - and staff

* Business owner humbled by community support after cafe fire



“We will have our famous scones at the library,” she said coming back to me, pretending to put on a stressed smile. “We are extremely excited about it, she said with a cheeky smile,” she tells me to put.

One of the ladies had asked Godsall if she had the new library cafe. She was right.

Godsall, a former air force chef, and her former army chef partner – “but we forgive him for that” – had won the tender to operate the cafe in the new library and art gallery in Blenheim, which opens at noon on Friday.

“I think the biggest thing people need to realise, it’s not going to be a cafe like this,” she said.

The library cafe would be CBD Eatery’s “baby sister”. It had “frontage, but that’s not a nice way to put it”, she said.

Pointing to the cabinetry at CBD Eatery, which measured 3.6 metres long, Godsall said the library cafe would have “a third of that”.

It was a “smaller offering” so they would “change it around, [and] mix it up”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Ready to roll: The cabinet at the new library cafe.

But in planning for the new cafe (remember the six Ps), Godsall realised there were some things you can’t do in a library cafe.

A lot of that came down to noise, which ruled out smoothies and milkshakes straight away.

Yes, the coffee machine was noisy, but “people will accept that”.

And no extraction fan, which “sounds like an air plane taking off”, meant no hot chips and the likes – “it’s a food safety thing”.

And, “because you can eat and drink all around the library ... everything is takeaway”, she said.

“The moment [the council] said that, we said [we’re] takeaway only. I don’t have the staff to chase down cups and saucers.”

She assured the team would, however, have a “gazillion serviettes”. “Take as many as you need, [and] don’t spill s..t,” Godsall warned.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF While food and drink can be taken anywhere in the library, they can’t be taken into the art gallery area.

But thanks to their new Merrychef oven, which was basically a “super-duper microwave that heats food, like a pie, from cold to crispy in one minute”, they could do things like croissants, paninis, toasted sandwiches and mac and cheese (she checks to make sure I got mac and cheese).

It was all about getting the “demographic” of the library patron right though, Godsall stressed.

An $8.50 cheese scone might not sell at the library, but a $5 slice might, she said.

“It’s going to be interesting.”

Slipping back into PR mode, Godsall added, “We’re ecstatic about the new challenge, and adding to our brand”.

“We can’t wait to serve everyone,” she said with a cheeky smile.

The cafe at the new library and art gallery will be open seven days a week, 9am to 4pm, except Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.