New $2 million bridge to 'last 100 years' for Waihopai Valley

A Bailey Bridge on Waihopai Valley road over the Waihopai river 30.3 kms from SH63 in Marlborough.

A rickety-looking Bailey bridge that has kept Waihopai Valley residents connected since the 2021 floods is to be replaced by a $2 million structure.

Steve Murrin, manager at Marlborough Roads, said the new one-lane bridge would be built over the next 12 months and should be operational by the end of June 2024.

The current Bailey bridge has been in place since August 2021, a month after the valley’s Māori Ford bridge was washed away by floods, cutting off residents for almost four weeks.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The rickety-looking Bailey bridge has kept Waihopai residents connected for nearly two years.

Murrin said plans to reinstate a permanent bridge across the river had taken longer than expected as Marlborough Roads had to buy land from a forestry company to get access to the new site. This had been finalised, and the project was building momentum, he said.

READ MORE:

* Council asks Government for $52m to fix Marlborough roads

* Marlborough's 'abysmal' four hours of sunshine in 12 days

* Residents sick of dealing with after effects of storm call for a new road



“We’re going to build the new bridge about 100m upstream from where the existing one is, and we’re going to build it from the higher terraces, so it’s going to have a lot more clearance than what the previous bridge did,” he said.

Murrin said he was confident the temporary Bailey bridge would continue to keep communities on either side of the river connected until the new permanent structure was put in place.

”We lifted the Bailey bridge 1.2m higher than what the previous bridge was, so there is plenty of capacity under it, a lot more than was under the old bridge, so it’s been absolutely fine since we’ve had it in there,” he said.

Named after its designer Donald Bailey, the Bailey bridge was a type of portable, pre-fabricated truss bridge that was developed by the British for military use in World War II. The wooden and steel parts were small and light enough to be lifted into place by hand and were strong enough to carry tanks.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The one-lane Bailey bridge is 1.2m higher than the previous bridge that was washed away by floods.

Murrin said the new bridge would be built of either concrete or steel, and would be built to last.

“We’ve given some specifications of what we need, and the contractors are going to come back with a design build concept. It’s probably going to be concrete, but if they come back with a steel bridge that meets our requirements it will be considered.

“We hope that when we build a bridge it will last for 100 years,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Waihopai Valley resident Dylan Wilkinson said the prospect of more rain in the area was “a bit scary”.

Waihopai Valley resident Dylan Wilkinson was out checking for floods and slips on Wednesday morning. He said he welcomed the news of a new bridge being built.

“This Bailey bridge has just been sitting there with no attention for a long time now, the whole corner on the other side gets underwater, and we just can’t get past,” he said.

Wilkinson said given the previous flooding, there was a sense of anxiety amongst residents in Waihopai Valley each time it rained.

“We’ve been getting a lot of rain lately, and I’d say there’s more to come. If we’re going to get more rain like this, then it’s going to be a bit scary,” he said.