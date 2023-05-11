Blenheim library staff celebrate 'enormous' win over weekend working conditions

Staff at Blenheim’s new library are celebrating a “major victory” over pay and weekend working conditions.

Staff at the new library in Blenheim are celebrating after securing a major victory over working and pay conditions after nearly two years of exhaustive negotiations with the Marlborough District Council.

Ian Hoffmann, organiser for New Zealand Public Service Association (PSA) Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, a union which represents the majority of Marlborough’s library staff, said the new deal would compensate staff for the longer hours and weekend work they would be required to do when the new library opens.

The new, larger library will have expanded weekend hours, resulting in a change to rosters and terms and conditions for staff.

“Marlborough Libraries holds a special place for us given their recognition of staff’s commitment on weekends especially ... through the members’ unity and union strength, they were able to secure penal rates for all weekend staff, (it’s) a major victory.

MDC A graphic designer imagines what Blenheim's new library and art gallery will look like, and how they will be used.

“The saving of weekend penal rates was an enormous, and long-fought victory for our members,” he said.

Penal rates are the penalties employers pay when their staff have to work unsociable hours, such as weekends and statutory holidays.

Tania Miller, collections librarian and PSA union delegate who led the effort on behalf of the PSA, said it was a great day for staff and the community, and recognised the commitment library workers made when working weekends.

“The opening of this library is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our staff. From day one we knew this new library would require more staff and expanded hours, and our members worked closely together to ensure we got the resources needed to expand staff and protect those conditions.”

Katie Hoffmann/Marlborough Express Public Service Association organiser Ian Hoffmann said Marlborough was leading the way for library workers’ rights.

PSA union delegate and former library assistant, Michelle Watts, joined Miller in leading those local negotiations.

“With nearly all library staff being PSA members, we could speak with one united and strong voice which helped achieve the changes we wanted.

“Expanding the staff and maintaining the weekend recognition is really a win-win-win for members, the council and the community we are proud to support,” Watts said.

Hoffmann said the value libraries and their dedicated staff brought to the community should not be underestimated or undervalued.

“When it comes to recognising library staff in Aotearoa New Zealand, Marlborough is leading the way. At a time when Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is making insulting statements suggesting libraries could be staffed by volunteers, the Marlborough District Council is saying just the opposite: library staff and their terms and conditions should be protected.

“If councils are looking to recruit and retain staff, they need to pay competitive salaries and should look at Marlborough when considering the sacrifices staff make on weekends,” he said.