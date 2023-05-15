New archive to capture a week in the life of Picton for posterity

The most recent pictures in the archive of the Picton Heritage & Whaling Museum are from the early 1980s, so the museum has invited the public to donate instances of their daily life from the same week in 2023.

In the future, Marlburians will have a snapshot of what daily life looked like in 2023 thanks to the Picton Heritage & Whaling Museum.

The museum and historical society is asking people from the area to donate pictures of their daily activities taken between May 15 and 21.

Curator Philippa Turley said she came up with the idea after discussing a strategic plan for the museum.

“We have a fairly good catalogue of physical and digitalised images dating back from the late 1800s. But we don’t have anything too recent, the latest slots would be from the 1970s, a few from the 1980s,” she said.

Turley said the museum was inviting the community to get together, share and donate pictures.

“We actually get quite a lot of people looking for their ancestors and images of where they lived, what they did for work and how they entertain themselves.

“We think it’s time we had a record for the next generation,” she said.

The museum was looking for instances of common people’s lives, not politicians or celebrities, she said.

“We just want people to get excited about the idea that their lives matter in the greater scheme of things.”

SUPPLIED Picton Heritage & Whaling Museum curator Philippa Turley says the museum often gets visitors looking for their ancestors hoping to get a feel for their everyday lives, what they did for work and entertainment.

Torley said the pictures the museum would collect were instances of simple activities.

“It might be as simple as taking the rubbish out, or pulling up mussels off the mussels farm ... or a logging truck driver with the logs loaded, or a retired person who is sitting in the sun with photos of their grandchildren,” Torley said.

Once the pictures had been collected, the new archive would be shown on a display in the museum in July.

“This is just a legacy, future people living in Picton or Marlborough will be able to go, ‘Ah, that’s the sort of thing that was happening in the district in 2023’.”