Man missing on Richmond section of Te Araroa Trail

Police are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for Petr Cech, who has been missing on the Te Araroa Trail.

Police are asking for help from locals about the whereabouts of a 46-year-old man who was last seen on May 4 at Hunters Hut in the Richmond Ranges.

The photo of Petr Cech from the Czech Republic has been circulating Te Araroa social media pages for days as friends who have not heard from him for almost two weeks became concerned.

He was reported missing to police on Sunday evening and police are in the initial stages of pre-planning the search, gathering information to try narrow down his location, a police spokesperson said.

He was last seen on May 4 at Hunters Hut in the Richmond Rangers and is heading north, with intentions to make it to Tarn Hut, the spokesperson said.

“With massive weather events in the Nelson area and on the Richmond Ranges, Petr’s family and police have concerns for his well-being,” the spokesperson said.

Police ask if anyone has information, or has seen Cech to contact them immediately on 105 and quote the event number P0545641809.

Fellow Te Araroa traveller Eva Schrollová, who has been in contact with Cech on and off, said she reported him missing to police on Sunday afternoon after reassurance from people on Te Araroa social media pages.

“I was already thinking to report him as missing, and as soon as people suggest doing it too, I did,” Schrollová said.

“I called them at 2pm yesterday, and then I didn’t hear anything, so I called them again later [Sunday] night asking if they would send people out to look for him, and they told me search and rescue would probably be sent out.”

Schrollová said she has been in communication with Cech after his family got in touch with her social media and asked her to give him advice about what to expect doing the Te Araroa.

Supplied Family and friends of Petr Cech are worried about his wellbeing.

“We didn’t really have an understanding to check in on each other, but we would always let each other know when we finished a leg or would start one,” she said.

“He was heading north, and I was heading south, so we have only meet once as we intersected.

“I know he had enough food for eight days, and I know a lot of people are praying he is okay.”