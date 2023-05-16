Omaka aviation community vows to fix crashed WWII fighter

A rare WWII fighter plane has lost its propellerin an aborted take-off and crash-landing last week.

Members of the Omaka heritage aviation community have vowed to get a rare WWII fighter plane fixed and flying again after it was damaged in a crash last week.

The Soviet-built Yakovlev Yak-3 lost its propeller when its pilot was forced to make a crash landing at Omaka airfield on Friday after experiencing difficulties during take-off.

The plane’s pilot and owner Graeme Frew said he managed to walk away uninjured, but the aircraft suffered significant damage and was likely to remain grounded for the foreseeable future.

“I’m completely unhurt so that’s very fortunate, and testament to the strength of the aeroplane,” Frew said.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF A WWII fighter plane landed in a fence and not the runway after an aborted take-off at Omaka airfield in Blenheim.

READ MORE:

* Aborted take-off leaves World War II plane in fence in Blenheim

* Marlborough's tourism 'potential' requires collaboration

* Classic Fighters to give one lucky dad a Father's Day to remember



Frew said an assessment was underway to find out the full extent of the damage before they could start rebuilding the heritage aircraft.

“We’re still surveying it ... the propeller came off the front of the aeroplane and there’s some panal damage to the wings and the rest of it, we’re still assessing,” Frew said.

“It’s just a matter of how extensive the damage is, and we won’t know that for a while. It’s the stuff under the panels that we haven’t pulled off, yet that might be an issue that we don’t realise just yet.”

Frew said there was a great community spirit at the Omaka airfield, and with plenty of skill sets on offer to help out, the dream was to get the Yak-3 back in the air over the skies of Marlborough.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Pilot and owner Graeme Frew with the Yak-3 fighter plane, propeller intact, in 2018.

“The community here is a fantastic supportive community with a lot of skill. That’s our aspirational goal (to get her flying again), but it’s out of our hands at the moment,” Frew said.

Meanwhile, Omaka Heritage Aviation Centre’s Graham Orphan said the Yak-3 was the “star of the show” and the community would do all it could to help her take to the skies once more.

”Our close-knit community are all feeling injured, but also very relieved that the outcome was not worse,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Yak-3 in a field after a mishap at Omaka airfield on Friday.

Frew had twice previously taken the Yak-3 to compete in the World Air Race Championships in Reno, Nevada, Orphan said.

“(He) made us all really proud as he made it to the final competition in the top class, in (what was) a David and Goliath contest against the biggest and best in the USA – it is another very special Omaka story.

“We now all want to help however we can to get this aerial ambassador back into the air,” Orphan said.