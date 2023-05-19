National MP Stuart Smith on Labour's 'farming stock' candidate

National MP Stuart Smith is looking forward to some “interesting” debates with Labour Party candidate Emma Dewhirst.

Smith said he heard several weeks ago the Labour Party was going with someone called Emma, but that was all he knew, until Friday last week.

The Labour Party announced on Friday night Blenheim woman Emma Dewhirst would challenge Smith for the Kaikōura electorate.

The 2023 General Election would be held on Saturday, October 14. It would be Smith’s fourth time standing in the region, which had typically been a safe blue seat.

READ MORE:

* Labour to contest National stronghold with 'farming stock' candidate

* Special votes widen National's lead after win in Kaikōura electorate

* Election 2020: A lesson in trusting democracy



That said, in 2020, Smith held onto his seat by a margin of 2300, compared to 10,500 in 2017, and 12,500 in 2014. Labour took 44 per cent of the party vote in Kaikōura in 2020, compared to National’s 31 per cent, as Labour romped to its biggest victory in 50 years.

Smith said this week he would be doing his best to get the party vote up, and “hopefully in doing that I’ll increase my vote locally”.

“I’m looking forward to meeting [Dewhirst]. No doubt there will be some debating and that will be interesting,” he said.

Labour’s 2020 candidate, and now Marlborough District councillor, Matt Flight said shorty after the 2020 results he believed he could have taken the seat had he “got into” the North Canterbury towns of Amberley and Cheviot.

A statement from the Labour Party on Friday night, after Dewhirst was confirmed as the Kaikoūra candidate, highlighted the 33-year-old’s farming credentials.

Supplied Emma Dewhirst, who lives in Blenheim, was confirmed as Labour’s candidate on Friday night at a meeting of the party’s Kaikōura electorate branch.

Dewhirst said in the statement she was from “farming stock” and had “milked cows”. She was currently working from home implementing freshwater farm plan regulations with Environment Southland, and recognised farmers were “not solely responsible for water that’s often no longer safe enough to swim in”.

Smith’s response was simple. “I’m from farming stock.”

Smith was a fifth-generation Mid-Canterbury sheep and deer farmer before getting into the wine industry.

He noted he hadn’t seen the usual “presence” from Labour, NZ First and Act on the A&P Show circuit.

At Kaikōura, he saw only New Conservative co-leader Helen Houghton, “and she wanted a selfie with me”.

Smith enjoyed the A&P shows and thought they were a good way for a candidate to “immerse” themselves in a rural community in an election year.

“You can’t door-knock a rural community,” Smith said. But he warned a rural community would see through a token A&P Show appearance.

SUPPLIED Marlborough A&P Show 2022 had all the favourite events.

“They see me at these things every year. It does grate with some when people turn up on election year ... You’ve got to do the hard yards.”

He also advised against putting all your eggs in the one farming basket.

“We are a rural electorate but half of the electorate lives in Blenheim.”