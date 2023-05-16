Police deploy search for missing tramper in Richmond Ranges

Petr Cech, 46, was last seen in the Richmond Ranges, Marlborough.

Police have deployed Land Search and Rescue teams from Nelson and Motueka to an area in the Richmond Ranges where a tramper was last seen.

Petr Cech, from Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, was reported missing on Sunday. The physical search for him got underway on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said Cech was last seen on May 4 at Hunters Hut in Marlborough’s Richmond Ranges, on the Te Araroa Trail. His intentions were to head north to Tarn Hut.

”Petr has been trekking the Te Araroa Trail from St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte, and Police would like to hear from anyone that has seen Petr on the Te Araroa Trail between April 24 and now,” the spokesperson said.

”Police would also like to hear from anyone that travelled the trail between then and did not sight Petr.”

Cech was reported missing by fellow Te Araroa traveller Eva Schrollová, who has been in contact with Cech on-and-off.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Monday they were in the initial pre-planning stages of the search, to determine the area Cech was likely to be.

Police put the call for help to the public about noon on Monday on the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police Facebook page, and the post had nearly 450 shares in the first 24 hours.

“With massive weather events in the Nelson area and on the Richmond Ranges, Petr’s family and police have concerns for his well-being,” the spokesperson said on Monday.

Supplied Petr Cech, 46, is missing on the Te Araroa Trail.

Schrollová said she had been in communication with Cech after his family got in touch with her via social media, and asked her to give him advice on what to expect on the Te Araroa Trail.

“We didn’t really have an understanding to check in on each other, but we would always let each other know when we finished a leg or would start one,” she said on Monday.

“He was heading north, and I was heading south, so we have only met once as we intersected.

“I know he had enough food for eight days, and I know a lot of people are praying he is okay.”

Anyone with information, or who had seen Cech, was asked to contact police immediately on 105 and quote the event number P0545641809.