Body found in the Richmond Ranges thought to be Te Araroa tramper Petr Cech

Petr Cech had been trekking the Te Araroa Trail from St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led a tramper to his death in Marlborough’s Richmond Ranges.

A body located near the lower reaches of the Wairoa River, about 11am on Wednesday, is believed to be that of missing man Petr Cech.

The 46-year-old from Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon and the ground search for him started on Tuesday, about two weeks after he was last seen hiking the Te Araroa Trail.

Police said a police officer and a search and rescue dog found the body, downstream from Mid Wairoa Hut, during a clear and sunny but cold day.

Incident controller Constable Jude Yeoman said the search area in the Richmond Ranges was vast and within one of the most rugged and demanding sections of the Te Araroa Trail, presenting significant challenges for the search team.

“While it is regrettable to not have located the person alive, we are pleased to have been able to find them and bring them home to their loved ones,” Yeoman said.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to our volunteer partners in Motueka and Nelson LandSAR, LandSAR Dogs and Canyon SAR, as without their expertise and significant support this operation would not have been possible.”

In a statement on Wednesday, police said searchers had found a body and on Thursday morning added that while the formal identification process was yet to be completed it was believed to the body of the overdue tramper.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.”

Cech had been trekking the Te Araroa Trail, a 3000km route that ran the length of the country, and shortly before his last sighting was hiking from the alpine village of St Arnaud to the Queen Charlotte Sound.

He was last seen on May 4 at Hunters Hut in the Richmond Ranges, planning to head north to Tarn Hut.

He was reported missing by fellow Te Araroa traveller Eva Schrollová, who has been in contact with Cech on-and-off during his trip.

Police said on Monday following Schrollová’s report they had concerns for Cech’s wellbeing with massive weather events having occurred in the Nelson area and the Richmond Ranges. Heavy rain had lashed the area causing flooding and evacuations on the weekend of May 6 and 7.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Heavy rain has hit Tasman and Marlborough, causing flooding and road closures.

When spoken to on Tuesday, Schrollová said she had been in communication with Cech after his family got in touch with her via social media, and asked her to give him advice on what to expect on the Te Araroa Trail.

“We didn’t really have an understanding to check in on each other, but we would always let each other know when we finished a leg or would start one.

“He was heading north, and I was heading south, so we have only met once as we intersected.

“I know he had enough food for eight days,” she said at the time.

Te Araroa executive director Matt Claridge was at a Tasman District Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss a local Te Araroa trust, to serve the needs of the trail in the top of the South Island.

Claridge said it was devastating to hear about the death on the trail.

May was “very late in the season to be walking”, he commented at the meeting.

Councillor Chris Hill said in Golden Bay people would turn up to walk the Heaphy “in a pair of jandals and a grocery bag in the hand”.

“I just wonder, do you find that people are generally prepared well enough?” he asked Claridge.

Claridge said it was possible a lack of preparation was a factor in the tramper’s death.

Supplied Petr Cech, 46, was reported missing on Sunday.

New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC) said in a statement the tragedy sparked a safety reminder.

Chief executive Mike Daisley said between 2011 and 2019 there were 21 people requiring a search and rescue response along the section of the track from St Arnaud to Hackett Hut, including independent trampers not walking the Te Araroa Trail.

Data showed the majority were injured after slipping or falling, however several were rescued after either being stranded by rising water or being swept downstream during a river crossing attempt.

Daisley said the tramper whose body was found on Wednesday did the right thing by writing their intended route in hut books and sharing intentions with a trusted contact, and this information would have supported search and rescues teams.

“This is a great example of the importance of leaving intentions in hut books as you pass by, and with trusted friends and family,” he said.

“Sharing your plans, such as your start and end dates and locations you will travel through, with a trusted contact are important steps that anyone heading outdoors should do.”