Police believe body found in the Richmond Ranges is missing Te Araroa tramper

The body located in the Richmond Ranges on Wednesday is believed to be that of missing tramper Petr Cech.

The 46-year-old from the Czech Republic was reported missing on Sunday afternoon and the ground search for him started on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said searchers had found a body and on Thursday morning added that while the formal identification process was yet to be completed it was believed the body was that of the overdue tramper who was trekking the Te Araroa Trail.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.”

Earlier in the week, police said Cech was last seen on May 4 at Hunters Hut in Marlborough’s Richmond Ranges, on the Te Araroa Trail. His intentions were to head north to Tarn Hut.

He had been trekking the trail from St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte. He was reported missing by fellow Te Araroa traveller Eva Schrollová, who has been in contact with Cech on-and-off.

“With massive weather events in the Nelson area and on the Richmond Ranges, Petr’s family and police have concerns for his wellbeing,” a police spokesperson said on Monday.

When spoken to on Tuesday, Schrollová said she had been in communication with Cech after his family got in touch with her via social media, and asked her to give him advice on what to expect on the Te Araroa Trail.

“We didn’t really have an understanding to check in on each other, but we would always let each other know when we finished a leg or would start one.

Supplied Cech had been trekking the Te Araroa Trailfrom St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte.

“He was heading north, and I was heading south, so we have only met once as we intersected.

“I know he had enough food for eight days,” she said at the time.