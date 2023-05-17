Blenheim caravan fire startles next door neighbour

Fire and Emergency respond to a caravan fire in Blenheim about 10.49am on Wednesday.

A caravan fire in suburban Blenheim on Wednesday morning has startled a next door neighbour.

A Scott St resident who did not wish to give her surname, said she rang 111 after smelling smoke, before seeing “smoke coming out of the top” of caravan at the back of her neighbours' property.

“It was massive, I couldn’t believe it. I was waiting for that big boom, but It didn’t happen,” she said.

“You couldn’t see anything, just black smoke pouring out.

“There’s nothing left inside (the caravan) at all”.

Worried that the fire might spread, Lou said she quickly moved her vehicle, which had parked near the caravan.

“I thought it might’ve been gas bottles, and gas bottles go ‘boom’," she said.

“I actually couldn’t believe the fire was so close. Like that’s something you see on TV, but not in your backyard.”

She said there was “nothing left inside (the caravan) at all”, and believed the fire had been started by someone cooking inside the caravan.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Two units from the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade respond to the caravan fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two units from Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to the Scott St fire at 10.49am on Wednesday.

Though initial reports suggested a person was inside the caravan, nobody was found inside when Fire and Emergency arrived, the spokesperson said.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 11am and was not being treated as suspicious, they said.