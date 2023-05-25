Last-ditch attempt to 'pause' heritage takeover in Marlborough

Marlborough’s heritage community is to make a last-ditch attempt to salvage what remains of a heritage sector “in crisis”.

A small team of heritage stalwarts will lobby councillors at annual plan hearings next month in an effort to “pause” plans to dissolve the Marlborough Heritage Trust “pending proper consultation”.

They will also ask the Marlborough District Council to underwrite the hugely popular heritage education programme until the end of 2023, as it was also in jeopardy. The programme has lost its Ministry of Education funding with the contracts going to several organisations based in Nelson.

The Marlborough District Council carried out a review of the Marlborough Heritage Trust in 2021, amid requests for “significant” help and escalating costs in the sector. The council currently spends $375,000 a year on heritage in the region.

Following the review, the council decided at a public-excluded meeting to restructure how heritage in the region was funded and managed – with the council taking over from the trust.

However, in a joint submission to next month’s annual plan process, four heritage leaders will ask the council to take “no further action” in relation to the transfer of assets “pending proper consultation with the Heritage Trust, the Marlborough Historical Society and all relevant community organisations”.

The trust, which formed in 2014, took over the assets from the historical society in 2016. These included the Marlborough Museum, the archives, Brayshaw Heritage Park, Edwin Fox and the Cob Cottage.

The annual plan submission said the sector was the “victim of council indifference” and that the formal heritage partnership, signed in 2014 when the trust was formed, had been “allowed to wither to its present terminal state”.

The submission was made by founding trustees, Paul Davidson and Dale Webb, historical society vice-president John Orchard and Friends of the Museum chair Toni Gillan. They requested to speak to their submission at the hearings in June.

They will urge the council to support and fund a heritage working group and heritage consultants to “develop strategic visions and economic feasibility studies for a future reset of the Marlborough heritage sector”.

“Heritage in Marlborough has been neglected for far too long – and we are now in the inevitable consequential crisis.”

The submission conceded the trust was “clearly not coping”, and that they had no objection to the “eventual transfer” of assets, but argued the trust “should be retained and revitalised”.

“It would act, as its Deed requires, as an advocate and promoter of heritage matters, a consultant and adviser to council's heritage team, and a conduit to the community. It is time to pause, do some serious collective thinking, properly consult with the heritage community and jointly develop some bold and different strategies for the future. It is not too late,” the submission said.

Davidson said on Thursday the society was blindsided at a special general meeting in April, where the full extent of the takeover and the demise of the education programme was laid bare.

“[The meeting] was the first anyone had heard about it ... or that the museum director (Steve Austin) had lost his job and would be replaced. There was a vast amount of uncertainty, members had many questions and not a lot of answers.”

The changes had been made with “zero consultation and undue haste”, Davidson said.

Council economic, community and support services manager Dean Heiford delivered much of the news at that special general meeting, but stressed at the time there would be no “wholesale changes in the short term”. Heiford said at the meeting there could be “tweaks and changes” but any major changes would be “consulted with the correct people and have due and proper process”.

Speaking to the Express last week, Heiford said the buildings at Brayshaw Heritage Park were “inadequate” and needed a “big chunk of change to manage properly, let alone improve”.

“You turn the tap on at the museum and the pressure goes at the vintage car club ... All the buildings need major maintenance on them.”

He believed that funding would need to go to the council’s long-term plan for 2024-34, and the figure would have “a lot of zeroes”.

New Marlborough Museum manager Elizabeth Ward starts in her role on July 1.