Interislander's Kaitaki parked up in Picton for two weeks

Interislander’s Kaitaki will be in Picton for planned maintenance until May 29.

An Interislander ferry will be parked up in Picton until the end of the month, after about five weeks of full service following repairs.

Duncan Roy, Interislander general manager of operations, said Kaitaki was currently in Picton for “regular, planned maintenance, scheduled for the off-peak period,” and would resume Cook Strait sailings on May 29.

“Regular wet docks are part of our normal maintenance regime, and include standard checks of the ship’s equipment,” Roy said on Wednesday.

Kaitaki had been berthed in Picton since Monday, he said.

The ferry was taken out of service for the second time this year in March due to an engineering issue, following a power failure in the Cook Strait in January.

The captain declared a mayday and life jackets were handed out to passengers when Kaitaki, carrying 864 people, lost power in all four engines on January 28, triggering a huge emergency response.

Kaitaki was cleared to take passengers after a month-long safety review on March 3, but the next day, engineers discovered a fault in a bearing in one of its two gearboxes when it docked in Wellington, and it was again taken out of service.

The ferry arrived in Wellington from Picton last month to undergo sea trials as part of the repairs, before returning to full service.