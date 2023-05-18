Two men disguised as plumbers visit rural Marlborough property

Two men who showed up uninvited to a rural Marlborough property allegedly claimed they were plumbers. (File photo)

Two suspicious visitors disguised as plumbers have prompted a warning from Marlborough police for rural property owners to be wary of suspicious activity.

Waihopai Valley residents had called police about the pair after they visited their properties earlier this month equipped with plumbing tools, though nothing had been stolen so far.

Senior Constable Russ Smith, of Blenheim, said police received a report of two males, driving a white van, who had entered a property on Waihopai Valley Rd about 9am on May 5.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have received a report of a burglary at an address in Waihopai Valley.

“They are believed to have said that they were plumbers, and were there to work on plumbing at the property. The van they were driving appears to have had equipment in the back of it that fitted with this claim,” Smith said.

“However, the owner of the property had not engaged plumbers for any work.”

Police were also notified of two men visiting several properties on nearby Tyntesfield Rd on May 8. However, police had since investigated the visit and found they were genuine tradespeople employed by a resident that were struggling to find the right address, Smith said.

The reports suggested that nothing was stolen from the properties involved, Smith said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Senior Constable Russ Smith says rural properties are increasingly becoming the target of criminals.

“Police enquiries in relation to this matter are continuing.”

Smith advised people living in rural areas of Marlborough to keep an eye out for suspicious activity, and encouraged people to evaluate how secure their dwellings, out-buildings, vehicles and equipment were.

“Rural properties are increasingly becoming the target of criminals intent on stealing valuables that are not secured,” Smith said.

People aware of suspicious activity that has occurred, whether it involved vehicles, people or both, were urged to report this to police. This could be done by calling 105, or by making an online report on the NZ Police website.